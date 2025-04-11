James Harden Proudly Shows Off $136 Billion Worth Mogul Wearing His Hellcat Inspired Kicks

James Harden is quite proud of the release of his latest sneaker, the Adidas Harden Volume 9. The 35-year-old superstar decided to flex the success of his kicks by taking to his Instagram, where he released photos showing a litany of individuals wearing the black & red Volume 9s.

The color scheme was no accident either. The 11-time All-Star recently purchased a red & black Dodge Challenger, also known as a Hellcat. The color design of the car exactly matches the colorways of Harden’s Adidas sneaker, adding to the former MVP’s streak of giving fans unique colorway options.

One person who was identified in Harden’s photo drop was Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. The 69-year-old businessman, who Bloomberg reported had a net worth of $136 billion, looked good sporting The Beard’s shoe but is probably happier as to how well he’s been performing on the court for his team.

That wasn’t the only social media shout-out Harden has made about the Volume 9’s success. In a separate post on Instagram, he joked that his teammate, Ivica Zubac, played so well in the Clips 134-117 victory over the Rockets because he was wearing the classy Adidas shoe.

Zubac had a triple-double in the win, stats that Harden claims “GOTTA BE THE SHOES.”

It’s nice to see James Harden finding his way in Los Angeles. Playing for Ballmer certainly helps. The owner has made an incredible effort to revitalize the Clippers so Los Angeles could officially become a two-team town.

Ballmer has proven his commitment after building the $2 billion state-of-the-art Intuit Dome for his squad. He’s also shown to have a great relationship with players, Harden included. Him sporting the Harden Volume 9s doesn’t seem like something he would do just for the hell of it. Or should we say, the HELLCAT OF IT.