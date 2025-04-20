Shannon Sharpe Praises Clippers Star as Top Defender Against Nikola Jokic, Despite Near Triple-Double Performance in Game 1

Game 1 between the Nuggets and Clippers provided fans with an amazing display of basketball. Denver squeezed out the overtime victory to take a 1-0 lead, but Los Angeles proved that the series is far from over. Shannon Sharpe loved what he saw from the Clippers despite the loss, especially Ivica Zubac’s defensive performance against Nikola Jokic.

Jokic is one of those players who will never be shut down in a game. He is arguably the best offensive player in the league, and the only thing a team could wish for is to contain his impact. The Clippers’ game plan for doing this required someone who physically matched the three-time MVP.

Zubac has never had the reputation of a defensive-minded player, but this season, he has honed all his skills, including his defense. Standing at 7 feet, he has the size and the stature to match up with Jokic, especially in the post.

Following the Nuggets’ 112-110 victory, Sharpe took to his Nightcap podcast to provide his analysis of the game alongside Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson and Joe Johnson. Sharpe ensured he gave the Clippers’ big man praise for his defensive performance.

“Nobody defends [Jokic] better than Zubac,” Sharpe proclaimed. “Then you look up and you’re like, damn, the man had 29, 12 and nine and that guy defends him the best.”

Los Angeles doesn’t have another player on their roster who can guard Jokic as good as Zubac. However, the Serbian superstar still finished with 29 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds on 50% shooting from the field. Sharpe doesn’t want to see what would happen if the Clippers’ worst defender went up against ‘The Joker.’

Jokic’s focus on the game from start to finish is a testament to his performance. He leads by example and expects his teammates to follow suit.

Jokic didn’t hold back on Michael Porter Jr.’s Game 1 performance

Jokic is in the business of winning championships. Don’t let the nonchalant facade fool you. His dedication to the game is stronger than people give him credit for. He understood that the Nuggets couldn’t expect to win this series if they kept playing the way they were.

Following the victory, Jokic spoke on the Nuggets’ effort level in Game 1, specifically focusing on Michael Porter Jr., who had one of the worst playoff games of his career.

“If you’re not going to be engaged right now, then you’re not supposed to be playing this sport,” Jokic said.

Porter Jr. only played 26 minutes and finished with three points on the night. He didn’t look engaged on multiple possessions. As a result, he was the only starter who had a negative plus-minus of -8.

Jokic’s words may have been brutal, but there is no time for sugarcoating amid a potential seven-game series. Denver will need MPJ in their hunt for another title. Game 2 will be a big indicator in determining whether Jokic’s comments pushed his teammate to step up.