“Better Enjoy It Now”: Jaime Jaquez Jr. Spills the Tea on Head Coach Erik Spoelstra Ripping Into Him in Practice After a Mistake

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been regarded as one of the most mature young talents since entering the NBA after a four-year stint with the UCLA Bruins, but the 24-year-old still isn’t a perfect player. His game doesn’t possess any glaring weaknesses, but that doesn’t mean Jaquez isn’t prone to making mistakes every now and then.

At the professional level, coaches don’t take boneheaded mistakes too kindly. Naturally, when Jaquez was asked about his most intense practice moment, he remembered his encounter with Heat HC Eric Spoelstra the one time he’d messed up the team’s play during drills.

Jaquez recalled one practice where head coach Erik Spoelstra ripped him to shreds during a frustrating period for the team. The forward revealed his coach began yelling at him, holding his increased role against him following his unforced error.

“You better enjoy it now,” Jaquez relayed Spo’s words. “When Jimmy gets back, your ass just getting back to the bench playing 15 minutes.” Jaquez had stepped into a starting role following Butler’s injury, but Spoelstra seemingly made it clear that he wouldn’t continue once the six-time All-Star returned.

However, according to Jaquez, Spoelstra quickly came to apologize following the practice, insisting he didn’t mean anything by his harsh words.

Jaquez knows his coach wouldn’t intentionally belittle him and waved him off, telling Spo it’s all good. This intense lambasting is a rarity between the two, as Spoelstra has been incredibly supportive of the talented forward since the Heat drafted him in 2023.

Erik Spoelstra has supported Jaquez through his ups and downs

After an impressive rookie campaign that saw him finish in the top five in Rookie of the Year voting, Jaquez has embarked on a bit of a sophomore slump this year.

However, his coach has been there for Jaquez the whole way by helping him work through his inconsistencies. His numbers are still down from last season, but Spoelstra’s confidence could go a long way in improving Jaquez’s long-term outlook.

“He’s working at it, you know,” Spoelstra said of Jaquez. “This is part of the grit you have to develop as a professional athlete, it’s not always going to be smooth sailing. It’s not always going to be linear, your jumps and your improvements.” The 54-year-old stressed that these speed bumps aren’t always a negative thing but rather an opportunity to grow.

Spoelstra clearly believes that inconsistency is a part of any young player’s career, but the work can be put in to overcome it. Jaquez recently lauded how hard he sees his teammates working to be their best, so it’s likely that the second-year forward will look to follow in their footsteps.