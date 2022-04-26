‘Kyrie Irving ain’t sh*# without LeBron James!’: NBA Twitter reacts as the KD-Kyrie tandem in Brooklyn cannot withstand the Celtics’ sweep

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant receive criticism and comparison to LeBron James as they plunge into abject misery after getting swept.

The brooms are out and the Cs have done it. They have swept the early-season title favorites in the first round of the playoffs. The Brooklyn Nets have looked defensively abysmal all season and today, everything came undone with their season on the line.

With nowhere to run, it is time to pour out some critique on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s horrendous playoffs. Irving is most notably the player at fault. His bizarre anti-vax stance led to him missing out on a bunch of games in the regular season.

Kyrie and KD both frauds 😭 pic.twitter.com/jumHdMB7Et — Helmi (@its_helmi) April 26, 2022

Irving did manage to play in the final half of the season and while he may have shown flashes of brilliance, the team never gelled. This series proved that no matter how star-stacked your roster is, time together is far more important than star power.

The Nets have been the center of attention for much of the season. While they made the playoffs unlike their west coast counterparts, this sweep makes them no better.

The playoff resume for Kyrie Irving without LeBron James is very in the light

The internet is reacting to this loss with great animus, especially towards Kyrie Irving. The point guard may be one of the most skilled players in the league, however, in this series he was light.

Playoff resume for Kyrie without lebron is very in the light — kyle (@knicks_tape99) April 24, 2022

Kyrie Irving in the playoffs since he left LeBron and the Cavs: 2019: Second-round loss to Bucks in 5 (via @TommyBeer) pic.twitter.com/GzcoEauvNq — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 26, 2022

His performances without a certain LeBron James have been notably bad. He has won just one playoff series without the King.

The last time Kyrie Irving had a relevant playoff moment outside of Round 1, Jayson Tatum was still a Duke Blue Devil. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 26, 2022

Fans have been berating Irving for throwing shady comments on LeBron, while not having the cojones to back it up. Today’s loss could perhaps have been the final nail in the coffin.

LeBron would fucking NEVER lmfaoooooo — 💯 Cash (@CashNasty) April 26, 2022

