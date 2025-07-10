“I Was Thrown Through A Table”: Shaquille O’Neal Sought Help For His Shoulder Following Monday Night Raw, Says Jordan Shallow

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is, perhaps, the most multifaceted person to come out of the NBA. The Big Fella’s portfolio spans hip-hop, film, television, live DJ sets, and even professional wrestling.

Advertisement

His appearances at WWE and AEW events have made headlines, often for his willingness to take real bumps in the ring. But after 19 NBA seasons, even the best athletes reach a breaking point. And following a table-breaking wrestling spot, O’Neal had to call in professional help for his shoulder.

On a recent episode of The Strong New York Podcast, clinician Dr. Jordan Shallow opened up about treating the Big Fella. An expert in biomechanics and elite performance, Shallow recalled his first meeting with Shaq in typical larger-than-life fashion.

“I always love when [celebrities] introduce themselves,” he said. “‘[He said his] name is Shaquille.’ No [sh*t] bro, haha.” The pair were introduced by a mutual colleague who asked Shallow to take a look at O’Neal’s shoulder. Imitating Shaq’s deep voice, Shallow reenacted the moment that led to the injury.

“I was thrown through a table,” he said. Totally stunned, Shallow responded, “I’m sorry. Did you say you were thrown through a table?” The Los Angeles Lakers legend then confirmed the source of the injury: “I was on Monday Night Raw. You didn’t see it?”

Shallow pressed him again. “Did you say Monday Night Raw?”. Quite naturally, the clinician was dumbfounded at the thought of a former NBA legend taking a dangerous bump during a weekly taping of a pro wrestling show.

The two exchanged numbers and parted ways, but the story didn’t end there for the doctor and the Diesel. Shallow soon received a call from a gym asking him to return. Shaq wanted to get to work right away.

“To this day, his name is saved in my phone as Shaq, my new bodybuilder client,” Shallow shared with a smile. That summer, they began a consistent routine, and the doc said the Hall of Famer was one of the coolest people he had ever worked with.

While Shaq didn’t clarify which specific show caused the injury, the likely culprit was clear to longtime fans. In 2021, during AEW Dynamite’s tag-team match special, Cody Rhodes slammed O’Neal through a ringside table. The match aired during America’s COVID-19 era restrictions, meaning few fans saw it live, but millions watched it online. The bump was brutal. Shaq took a full-body slam off the apron and crashed hard through a table on the floor. But it was AEW, not Monday Night Raw, like he had claimed.

4 years ago today at Dynamite: Crossroads, Jade Cargill & Shaquille O’Neal made their AEW debuts wrestling Red Velvet & Cody Rhodes.

pic.twitter.com/esW79E0X4l — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) March 3, 2025

Although the spot was planned, the impact was undeniably real and apparently serious enough to require rehabilitation help.

O’Neal has always leaned into entertainment’s physical demands, whether filming Blue Chips or bumping on live television. But Shaq is also 52 years old and 7-foot-1. Bodies that size don’t bounce back like they used to, forever.

Thankfully, he had someone like Shallow ready to help him get back to business. But if history is any indication, he won’t back down from another pro-wrestling challenge anytime soon. Just don’t be surprised if Dr. Shallow’s on speed dial the next time O’Neal appears on WWE or AEW television.