“If You Have a $100, Rip It In Half!”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Had Some Bizzare Financial Advice for The Youth of America

Shaquille O’neal meets Make a Wish recipients Ryan Howard and Harrison Tolley during F1 at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Formula One Mlc 001

O’Neal is known for multiple reasons ranging from his dominance on an NBA court to the acting adroitness that has earned him numerous commercials and movie roles over the course of his entertaining career.

His financial security is a result of his astute and sharp mindset, which has seen him raise his net worth to a staggering $400 Million. His NBA career earnings amassed up to an astounding $292 Million. Not to forget, during his playing days ‘Diesel’ accumulated over $200 Million in endorsements.

At 50 years old, there are only a handful of people more active than ‘Shaq’. The former NBA ‘MVP’ hosts his own podcasts, is a prominent analyst for NBA games, and has been an active investor in real estate as well as the stock market since the 1990s.

Talk about being a consummate entrepreneur.

Shaquille O’Neal: Actor, entrepreneur..Financial advisor?!

Apart from his business ventures, O’Neal also holds a reputation for being a formidable entertainer, with ‘Superman’ taking on the roles, of DJ and actor, as recently as the past decade.

“Shaq’s” acting is not to be taken lightly either. From starring in the ‘Grown-Ups’ series to several commercials, O’Neal has been an influential figure within the entertainment industry.

In a commercial released in November of 2017, the four-time NBA champion starred in an advert for ‘Wall Street Journal’, alongside Joanna Stern, “WSJ’s Personal Technology columnist”. Needless to say, the commercial was a hit.

In an impromptu ‘Q&A’, O’Neal responded to several questions from Stern. One such question involved whether O’Neal had any financial advice for young people.

O’Neal responded-

“If you have a $100 rip it in half. Save the $50, spend the $50!”

An important piece of advice for all the young men out there who wish to live an extravagant and spendthrift life.

Shaquille O’Neal and his current affiliations!

Shaquille O’Neal is currently an analyst on the famed show ‘Inside the NBA’, along with NBA legends, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. Apart from that, his Instagram is a good insight into just what he gets up to on a daily.

The 50-year-old’s larger-than-life character has enabled him to stockpile vast amounts of wealth, even more so now that he has retired. It is estimated that ‘Shaq’ brings home a whooping $60 Million annually.

If you ever need financial advice, now you know exactly where to look.

