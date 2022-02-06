“Big time shot Dylan Metoyer and helluva set up Amari Bailey! Go Blazers!”: LeBron James left in awe as Bronny James and the Sierra Canyon defeated Glenbard West 67-64 at the buzzer

LeBron James was left stunned as the Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers hit a buzzer-beater three-pointer to defeat the Glenbard West 67-64 at the Chipotle Clash of Champions in Chicago.

On Saturday night, Bronny James and his Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers upset the 9,000+ fans of the Glenbard West, in Chicago. With the game tied at 64 apiece and almost 2 seconds left on the clock, UCLA-commit Amari Bailey passed it out to senior Dylan Metoyer who ended up hitting the buzzer-beating, game-winning three-pointer.

Bailey, the number 2 player in the nation, spoke about the last play after the game. Amari said:

‘‘I knew the attention was going to be on me,’’ Bailey said. ‘‘They’d been doing a good job collapsing on me and drawing charges and fouls. [Metoyer] had been hitting shots for us all night, and I had faith in him. That’s the cherry on top of the crib. I’m so proud of my guys.’’

LeBron James, whose son dropped 6 three-pointers in the contest, was excited about the Blazers’ win. The Lakers superstar took it to his Twitter and wrote:

BAAAAANNNNNNGGGGG *Mike Breen voice!! Big time shot Dylan and helluva set up Amari!! #GoBlazers

NBA Twitter joins LeBron James in congratulating the Trail Blazers for their win

As soon as Dylan hit the game-winning shot, Twitter blew up with reactions.

Sierra Canyon now improves to a 22-3 record and looks stronger and even deadlier to beat with the passing of each game.