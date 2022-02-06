Basketball

“LeBron James and Bronny James to play for the OKC Thunder??”: Former Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma makes a hilarious prediction

Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Hopefully benching Russell Westbrook leads to him playing better!": Lakers' Head Coach Frank Vogel talks about why he benched Brodie in the OT win over the Knicks
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“LeBron James and Bronny James to play for the OKC Thunder??”: Former Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma makes a hilarious prediction

Former Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma jokes about LeBron James joining the OKC Thunder to play…