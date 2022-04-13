Basketball

“Bill Russell gave me an insight I had never heard before”: When Kobe Bryant reminisced on how his relationship with the Celtics legend began

“Bill Russell gave me an insight I had never heard before”: When Kobe Bryant reminisced on how his relationship with the Celtics legend began
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"I am a fan of the way Punjab Kings bat": Ian Bishop impressed with Punjab Kings adopting hard-hitting approach in IPL 2022
Next Article
"I was pretty pissed off about it" - Kurt Angle was upset with Vince McMahon for changing his WrestleMania moment
NBA Latest Post
“Bill Russell gave me an insight I had never heard before”: When Kobe Bryant reminisced on how his relationship with the Celtics legend began
“Bill Russell gave me an insight I had never heard before”: When Kobe Bryant reminisced on how his relationship with the Celtics legend began

Kobe Bryant talked about what gravitated him towards Bill Russell in his ‘Mamba Mentality’ book…