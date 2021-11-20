“Bill Russell was in attendance for Lakers vs Celtics wearing a Kobe Bryant cap”: The 11-time champion paid homage to the Lakers legend in their 108-130 thrashing

Kobe Bryant’s relationship with Bill Russell is a secret to none, the Celtics legend remembers The Black Mamba again when Celtics took on the Lakers

Since the Lakers legend’s untimely demise everyone throughout the globe has paid their respects to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi. Fans, people in media, and players throughout the NBA have been honoring them in their own ways.

Even his greatest rivals and the people who he beat time and time again shed tears for the 5-time NBA champ and admired him for his greatness.

Bill Russell, one of the biggest icons and cornerstones of the NBA and the Boston Celtics is one such admirer.

Both the guys represent different generations in the NBA. While Bill Russell was the face of the NBA in the 50s and 60s, Kobe Bryant took the torch from another great Michael Jordan in the late 90s.

Bryant played for Los Angeles Lakers throughout his career as Russell did for the Celtics. But that never stopped Russell to be a mentor to the 18-time All-Star, keeping aside the great Celtics-Lakers rivalry.

Bill Russell seen wearing a Kobe Bryant cap in the Celtics vs Lakers game

Kobe took a lot of lessons from Bill. He accepted it publicly that he learned how to be a better basketball player and also credited the Celtics great for his last two rings, as he had to change his game since Shaquille O’Neal’s departure from the Lakers.

On Friday night, when Cs spoilt the party for LeBron in his comeback game, the Celtics legend was present courtside. He was wearing a Kobe Bryant cap in the Boston Celtics dugout.

Bill Russell is in attendance for Lakers-Celtics in Boston. 📸 @jovanbuha pic.twitter.com/DjutcqwwWN — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) November 20, 2021

This wasn’t the first time the 5-time MVP gave his flowers to Kobe. When Bill was enshrined in the Hall of fame as a coach he remembered Kobe Bryant while thanking everyone who impacted his life or vice-versa.

Bill Russell thanks Red Auerbach, David Stern, Kobe Bryant and his wife Jeannine as he becomes the fifth Hall of Famer to be inducted as both a player and a coach. pic.twitter.com/1UY21uutei — NBA (@NBA) September 12, 2021

The two legends’ relationship was far bigger than the rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers.