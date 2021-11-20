Basketball

“Enes Kanter saw me in the hallway and he walked right past me”: LeBron James responds to the Celtics’ Turkish big man’s accusations that the Lakers star’s social justice calls are a facade

"Enes Kanter saw me in the hallway and he walked right past me": LeBron James responds to the Celtics' Turkish big man's accusations that the Lakers star's social justice calls are a facade
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"LaMelo Ball really beat Michael Jordan and LeBron James to join Luka Doncic!": Hornets star records Luka-like NBA history during his recent 32-point performance vs the Pacers
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Enes Kanter saw me in the hallway and he walked right past me": LeBron James responds to the Celtics' Turkish big man's accusations that the Lakers star's social justice calls are a facade
“Enes Kanter saw me in the hallway and he walked right past me”: LeBron James responds to the Celtics’ Turkish big man’s accusations that the Lakers star’s social justice calls are a facade

LeBron James seems like he’s done taking Ls from a third-string center on social media.…