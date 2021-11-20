“Enes Kanter saw me in the hallway and he walked right past me”: LeBron James responds to the Celtics’ Turkish big man’s accusations that the Lakers star’s social justice calls are a facade

LeBron James seems like he’s done taking Ls from a third-string center on social media. The Lakers star roasted Enes Kanter in a postgame presser.

The Celtics acquired Enes Kanter as their 3rd/4th-string big man during the 2021 offseason. However, Enes, in his 11th professional season, is now solely a bit-part player. Kanter has a bit of value as a rim-runner and a rebounder, but he’s a spent force defensively.

Enes Kanter has always been a minus defender, but he might be the easiest guard mismatch in the league right now. That’s the exact reason why he’s a bit-part player right now. However, he has continued to stay in the news due to his outspoken criticisms of one LeBron James.

The Lakers superstar has been sponsored by Nike since the start of his professional career. He’s also remained tight-lipped as the whole world remonstrates and demands the Chinese government to prove that they’re not performing genocide on the Uyghur Muslims.

Furthermore, LeBron actively rebuked Daryl Morey for tweeting ‘Free Hong Kong’ back in 2019. This was a move that earned the Lakers superstar a ton of flak. American Republican party supporters were especially up in arms about his take.

Enes Kanter himself has launched a tireless tirade of different sorts against the Lakers superstar. Kanter first denounced LeBron for not actively endorsing the vaccine mandate in major cities of the USA.

He’s since moved on to an old favorite often raised by conservative political commentators – LeBron’s silence regarding Nike’s reported sweat shops that have forced Uyghur Muslims in western China. And it seems LeBron James is not going to take any of that talk for much longer.

LeBron James finally responds to the accusations from Celtics big man Enes Kanter

The Lakers lost a blowout game to the Celtics at TD Garden last night. LeBron James himself was his usual dominant scoring self, but the Lakers were ice cold from deep. Consequently, LeBron finished with only 2 dimes on top of his 23 points.

Enes Kanter himself had some short stints in the game, but he was largely a non-factor. However, after another vitriolic post on social media 2 days back, he had a target on his back.

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

LeBron opened up about the whole Kanter-related conversation in tonight’s post-game presser. As reported by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James said he isn’t interested in responding to people who wouldn’t bring these conversations up face to face.

LeBron James said he won’t “give his energy” to Enes Kanter’s use of his likeness on his sneakers to bring attention to human rights violations in China. He added that Kanter, as a man, should approach him directly. “He saw me in the hallway tonight and he walked right past me” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 20, 2021

