Basketball

“Bill Russell LET Wilt Chamberlain score on purpose!”: When Kobe Bryant revealed the reason why the Celtics legend allowed the ‘The Stilt’ to stat pad every time they faced off

"Bill Russell LET Wilt Chamberlain score on purpose!”: When Kobe Bryant revealed the reason why the Celtics legend allowed the ‘The Stilt’ to stat pad every time they faced off
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"Trae Young really turns into Michael Jordan in New York!": NBA Twitter can't stop laughing as Hawks star hands Knicks fan, a massive L
Next Article
RCB time table 2022: RCB schedule and fixtures IPL 2022
NBA Latest Post
“Larry Bird epitomizes what a forward is supposed to do”: When Wilt Chamberlain praised the Celtics legend for being the “correct type of basketball player”
“Larry Bird epitomizes what a forward is supposed to do”: When Wilt Chamberlain praised the Celtics legend for being the “correct type of basketball player”

Wilt Chamberlain is one of many all-time legends who complimented Larry Bird for being the…