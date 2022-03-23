“Bill Russell LET Wilt Chamberlain score on purpose!”: When Kobe Bryant revealed the reason why the Celtics legend allowed the ‘The Stilt’ to stat pad every time they faced off

Los Angeles legend Kobe Bryant hilariously reveals why Bill Russell allowed Wilt Chamberlain to dominate whenever they played against each other.

When it comes to rivalries in the NBA, it doesn’t get much better than Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain. No matter who you prefer, both of them have done enough in their careers to earn the title of ‘best big man’ to ever play the game.

However, their rivalry extends beyond the court sometimes. Case in point: When Wilt Chamberlain signed a $100,000 contract with the 76ers, Bill Russell threatened to retire if he wasn’t offered $1 more than his competitor.

#TinNBAH August 25, 1965. Bill Russell signed a contract as NBA’s highest paid player, making 1 dollar more than arch-rival Wilt Chamberlain — NBA History (@NBAHistory) August 25, 2010

And it looked like “The Big Dipper” took it personally. In their matchups against each other, Wilt dominated, averaging more than 25 points and 25 rebounds. However, Kobe Bryant revealed it’s because Russell let him stat pad. But why exactly? Read on to find out…

Kobe Bryant reveals why Bill Russell let Wilt Chamberlain score on him.

Even though Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain were rivals in every sense of the word, they were companions off the court. Russell even stayed at Wilt’s house for Thanksgiving and talked about looking forward to playing each other.

And when did they face off against each other, Wilt was one who dominated the stat sheet. But in an interview by Kobe Bryant, he reveals it’s because the Celtics legend let him do so. Supposedly, Russell knew Chamberlain could dominate him in whenever he wanted. As a result, he would let him score and satisfy his ego once they have a commanding lead.

“Bill didn’t want to activate Wilt. He felt if he defended Wilt too well, then Wilt would take that as a challenge. And if he did, Wilt was going to demolish Bill because he was so physically big and strong. So, Bill felt if he could appease Wilt, let him score once in a while, then Wilt would remain satisfied and Bill could keep him at bay.”

Maybe Russell didn’t realize how much he “let” Wilt score on him. In their matchups against each other, “The Stilt” averaged 29 points and 28 rebounds.

OTD (1960) WILT CHAMBERLAIN grabbed an NBA record 55 REBOUNDS vs Russell & the Celtics! Wilt also almost had a 50/50 game (56 PTS/45 REB) the following season. pic.twitter.com/zPXjiMVN6c — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 24, 2021

However, the Celtic legend dominated in the stat that matters most, ending with 11 championships as opposed to Wilt’s 2 rings. And we’re sure Bill Russell wouldn’t have it any other way.

