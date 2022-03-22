Basketball

“Wilt Chamberlain didn’t have the competitive instincts that Bills Russell had”: Hall of Famer, Lenny Wilkens, dishes on his Lakers and Celtics rivals’ mentalities

“Wilt Chamberlain didn’t have the competitive instincts that Bills Russell had”: Hall of Famer, Lenny Wilkens, dishes on his Lakers and Celtics rivals’ mentalities
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
“We’re giving LeBron James a senior citizen’s discount for All-NBA": NBA analysts Zach Lowe and Kevin Arnovitz discuss the Lakers superstar’s candidacy for 1st All-NBA
Next Article
"Krack didn't impress me" - Former F1 driver Gerhard Berger does not see a way forward for Aston Martin with Mike Krack
NBA Latest Post
“Wilt Chamberlain didn’t have the competitive instincts that Bills Russell had”: Hall of Famer, Lenny Wilkens, dishes on his Lakers and Celtics rivals’ mentalities
“Wilt Chamberlain didn’t have the competitive instincts that Bills Russell had”: Hall of Famer, Lenny Wilkens, dishes on his Lakers and Celtics rivals’ mentalities

Lenny Wilkens believes that Wilt Chamberlain never had the competitive mentality that drove Bill Russell…