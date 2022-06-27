Billionaire LeBron James’ $45 Lobos beats $2.1 billion worth Michael Jordan’s Cincoro tequila at the 2022 San Francisco Spirits competition

LeBron James is a big investor of the tequila brand Lobos, frequently advertising it on his social media. Lobos also recently just beat out Michael Jordan’s Cincoro tequila at the 2022 San Francisco Spirits competition.

LeBron has chased after Jordan his whole life. Of course, I don’t mean in the tequila business, but in the NBA. He’s currently two rings behind the NBA GOAT (as most people call him).

LeBron was linked to Michael Jordan well before he was drafted. He was ‘The Chosen One’, meant to take over the throne from Jordan once he settled into the NBA.

LeBron always had the pressure of being great on his shoulders. He responded beautifully to it as well. Many predict LeBron will overtake Jordan in terms of legacy with one more ring. He’s also set to become the NBA’s all time scoring leader.

Like Jordan, LeBron’s also amassed a great net worth by investing in valuable assets. One of those assets is Lobos Tequila, and by the looks of it, James made a great decision.

LeBron James:- Age18- Joins NBA, signs w/ Nike Age22-Launches SpringHill Age23- Invests in Beats Age26- Invests in Liverpool FC Age27- Invests in Blaze Pizza Age33- Co-founds Ladder Age35- Invests in Lobos 1707 Age36- Invests in FSG and Tonal Age37- Becomes billionaire pic.twitter.com/nzQQYdBfF1 — Atharva Goenka (@AtharvaGoenka) June 20, 2022

LeBron James beats Michael Jordan in a spirits competition

At the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition gala, Lobos’ reposado tequila took home the Best Reposado Tequila award. Jordan has also invested in Cincor Tequila, but it couldn’t compete with LeBron’s Lobos.

LOBOS 1707 wins best REPOSADO TEQUILA of 2022 beating Michael Jordans Cincoro tequila. pic.twitter.com/IONHtaBbwq — Coda (@Coda_10) June 27, 2022

The people at Lobos were thrilled with the results. “We are extremely proud to have our tequila recognized by the most prestigious spirits competition in the world,” Diego Osorio, founder of Lobos 1707 explained.

“My priority has always been delivering on our promise to create an exceptional tasting product, and receiving this award proves that we have done just that. The response we’ve received from consumers to our reposado tequila has been incredible and humbling.”

This year’s competition was the largest iteration ever with almost 5,000 different kinds of alcoholic brands competing. LeBron and his partner Maverick Carter invested in Lobos because of how well made the tequila was.

“I knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special,” LeBron explained. When I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I just wanted to be a part of it.”

New tequila brand, @Lobos1707, backed by @KingJames & @mavcarter, debuts. Brand is finished in Pedro Ximenez wine barrels from Spain. 750 ml bottles range in price from $45 to $150, depending on aging. pic.twitter.com/mJIsv0TCS7 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 18, 2020

