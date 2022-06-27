“Maybe this could confirm that Jaylen Brown is about to part ways with the Celtics”: NBA Twitter reacts as the 25 y/o star likes a tweet addressing the disrespect from Boston fans

Jaylen Brown sparks controversy after liking a tweet stating that the Boston Celtics fanbase has been disrespecting him.

Jaylen Brown has played an integral role in the Celtics’ success over the past few seasons. Drafted by Boston with their 3rd pick of the 2016 Draft, JB has been consistently improving his game year after year.

Coming off an All-Star year, averaging 24.7/6/3.4, the combo-guard had yet another impressive performance in the 2021-2022 campaign. Putting up 23.6/6.1/3.5 and helping his team “shift energy”, Brown was a huge reason why Ime Udoka’s boys finished 2nd in the East.

In the playoffs, the 25-year-old dropped 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, co-leading the Cs to win the Eastern Conference Championship.

Despite falling to the Warriors in the NBA Finals, Jaylen Brown had a great year all-in-all.

However, Brown doesn’t believe he is getting his respect from the Celtics fans.

NBA Twitter reacts as Jaylen Brown believes he is not respected by Celtics fan

As soon as this information went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

Celtics fans ruining a special (young) team because they want washed KD would be very very very unsurprising — Sports Talk Drew 🍀 (@SportsTalkDrew) June 26, 2022

Celtics fans looking at this pic.twitter.com/jzYmIkqjmm — Luis Tafolla (@St_Louis_7) June 27, 2022

JB knows he’s Celtics best player but Celtics fans are obsessed with making Tatum their best — Tbow (@TheRealTebow3) June 26, 2022

TRUTH. People are actually entertaining the idea of trading him for a dude who’s 33 and has cooked knees. He sees this. No thanks. Why split up the Jays when they’re still young and can further improve? We literally were two wins away from a chip LMAO. — Drexler D’Avanzo (@DAvanzoDrexler) June 26, 2022

We lose the finals and suddenly everyone goes “oh well clearly we need to make trades”

Fuck trading anyone, kd and Bradley Beal can have fun somewhere else. Y’all need to appreciate what we got and who we got fr — Meezy (@jomeezy617) June 26, 2022

Brown has been at the center of several trade rumors as soon as the Warriors-Celtics series concluded. And with his new activity on Twitter, it might actually seem as if JB could part ways with Boston.

