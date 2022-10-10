Billionaire LeBron James Pulls Travis Scott for Bronny James’ 18th Birthday Party

It pays to be a billionaire and a walking NBA legend. LeBron James called over Travis Scott to perform on his Bronny James’ 18th birthday.

Being LeBron James’ son must have its perks. Just ask Bronny James, who just turned 18 and who got to see Travis Scott live. Not at a concert or anything but rather at his birthday party. Talk about a flex.

Every young teen wishes to see Travis live one day, at least in America. The rapper is among the most popular celebrities in the United States and his shows often sell out as quickly as the tickets go on sale.

Bronny managed to have him perform for his birthday party and of course, his dad LeBron James, a big fan of hip-hop and rap was there to celebrate his son’s big day.

Turning 18 is a big milestone for anyone, it signals the start of your adulthood and for Bronny it also starts the countdown for one thing. His NBA prospects.

Also read: Is Bronny James as good as LeBron James at age 18?: A closer look at the prodigy out of Sierra Canyon High School

What is next for Bronny James?

Bronny is in his last year of high school. And by the looks of it, he is ready to commit to college. He already donned the Ohio Buckeyes’ reds during a photoshoot. While he explicitly said he was not committing, all signs point to that.

Young Bronny is not the most valued prospect in the draft class of 2024. He ranks in the top 40 of ESPN’s projected class but he has his work cut out if wants to be picked in the first round.

We reckon he will get to it fairly quickly. At his age, he looks as refined and polished as his dad when he was 18. And that is saying something. In the meanwhile, you can see him party it up with Travis Scott.

Where was LeBron James in the preseason game vs Golden State Warriors?

In tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James did not feature. The reason? As per Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, he was given leave. He along with Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were notable absentees.

We think LeBron James had too much to drink on his son’s birthday. And rightfully so, how often does your progeny turn 18, just once?

The Lakers won their first pre-season game on the back of Anthony Davis’ heroics. And we think there is a good chance they will do well this season. Given the stars align in their favor.

Until then, we will keep a look out for developing stories. Watch out for this space for more on LeBron, the Lakers, and Bronny James.