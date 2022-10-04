Savannah James Once Revealed Her and LeBron James Wouldn’t Settle For Mediocrity From Bronny James And Her Kids

LeBron James and Savannah James have raised three great children, and given how competitive their household is, they spare no room for mediocrity.

LeBron and Savannah are high school sweethearts, meeting in Akron, Ohio where they went to rival high schools. LeBron attended Saint Vincent-Saint Mary while Savannah went to Buchtel High School.

They started dating after meeting each other during a football game. LeBron pulled the first move and took Savannah out to Outback Steakhouse.

Now, about 20 years later, the two are happily married and share LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr., Bryce Maximus James, and Zhuri James. They have been great parents so far, providing the perfect role models for their kids to follow when they grow older.

Behind the Scenes with LeBron James and His Family at Home pic.twitter.com/tZ23cfGsvX — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) September 13, 2022

LeBron James and Savannah James don’t take mediocrity from Bronny James and their other kids

LeBron is the best basketball player of his era, and perhaps the second greatest or greatest NBA player in history. Savannah James is a businesswoman, and she’s kicked off a furniture line, Home Court with American Signature, and helped found the mentorship program, Woman of our Future.

Given how successful both LeBron and Savannah are, their kids are always put in the spotlight of living up to how great their parents are. However, more than that, Savannah and LeBron have a progressive approach to parenting.

Instead of chasing results and efforts, Savannah wants her kids to always do their best. She doesn’t take anything else, and she certainly doesn’t care for an average performance when she knows how great her kids can be.

“They’re not rewarded for mediocrity. I believe that my kids can do anything they put their minds to,” Savannah explained. “We are just normal people from Northeast Ohio. You can look at it as a very good thing because maybe we don’t understand what we could be. But to me, that’s much more stressful — it takes much more energy rather than just being yourself. And I feel like that’s definitely rubbed off on our kids.”

She’s always pushing for her kids to show her the best, knowing how high they can climb if they follow the steps her and LeBron took to greatness.

It’s a mentality that isn’t grounded on being strict and always have high expectations, but rather a formula that creates an incentive for her kids to work hard and put their 110% into everything they do.

LeBron hopes to share the court with Bronny James one day

The two oldest kids in the LeBron family, Bronny and Bryce, both play high school basketball currently. Bronny is in his senior in high school, and so for the 2023 season, he’ll be playing in college.

Then, he can enter the NBA. LeBron has made it very clear that he wants to one day share the court with his oldest son. Of course, there’s a long way to go, and LeBron may retire beforehand given he’s 37 now, but there’s still a chance we see father and son suit up together one day.

LeBron has even made it clear that he might not hesitate in changing teams if it comes down to it. His greatest accomplishment for his career would be being able to have his son on his team.

LeBron James’ message to all 30 teams is clear: If you want me, draft Bronny. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.” @KingJames ✍️@ByJasonLloydhttps://t.co/LrWR2O4oX5 pic.twitter.com/MzkVc12ho0 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 19, 2022

For that, Bronny will have to push through the mediocrity that Savannah talked about and really show everyone that he’s capable of making it all the way to the NBA, deserving a spot to play alongside his dad.

