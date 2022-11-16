Billionaire LeBron James’ Sons, Bronny and Bryce James Make “Digital Plunge” Thanks to a $174 Billion Company

LeBron James’ Sons, Bronny and Bryce are now heading to the digital universe. They have signed on as the newest ambassadors for Lockerverse. The digital platform is also backed by none other than their mom, Savannah alongside a company that is valued at a whopping $174 billion!

The lure of joining a digital universe has not died down. Despite the cryptocurrency market plunging to absolutely abysmal lows. Do the people know what they are doing or are they all for show?

The latest big names to take the plunge are the James family. Particularly the young Bronny and Bryce James. They are now a part of Lockerverse.

Bryce and Bronny James join the “Lockerverse”

The Lockerverse is a digital platform where the goal is to help emerging artists, athletes, brands, and designers. The community access grants users merchandise, interactions with stars, and experiences in real life and the digital sphere.

Alongside Bronny and Bryce James, the other collaborators are renowned names of the same age group. All kinds of producers, athletes, and musicians are part of the Lockerverse.

The future for the community is bright as it is backed by names that have significantly good finances and names in the industry.

Mom Savannah James and this $174 billion company are also investors

Among the big investors, the standout is Disney. Lockerverse was part of 6 companies that are set to participate in Disney’s accelerator program. To receive a $174 billion company’s support is nothing short of instrumental.

What is interesting, however, is the fact that the company’s co-founder is Bronny and Bryce’s mom, Savannah James. Looks like Billionaire LeBron James’ money is going in all the right places. They all want to branch out and grow in their own direction.

As the James family begins to spread their wings, it will be interesting to see how far they can go. As for the Lockerverse, it is still a nascent company and it is yet to be seen, how far it will go.

