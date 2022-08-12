Basketball

Billionaire Michael Jordan’s idol completely ghosted him during his time with the Bulls

Billionaire Michael Jordan's idol completely ghosted him during his time with the Bulls
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
James Harden reportedly robbed Rockets legend's son of $15,000 and got sued for it
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Billionaire Michael Jordan's idol completely ghosted him during his time with the Bulls
Billionaire Michael Jordan’s idol completely ghosted him during his time with the Bulls

Michael Jordan grew up idolizing fellow Carolina Tar Heel swingman and 6-time All-Star with the…