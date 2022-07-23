Billionaire Michael Jordan was heckled by fan about Air Jordan 11s and he took it personally

Michael Jordan owns probably the most iconic shoe brand in the world. However, if you insult the Air Jordans, he will take it personally!

There is no denying, that Michael Jordan had one of the greatest careers in NBA history. A lot of factors come in when discussing MJ, but it is his iconic sneakers that stick out.

Since 1984, the six-time NBA Champion has been affiliated with Nike. A decision that would benefit him greatly.

In fact, the shoe brand has risen to become one of the best in the world, helping Jordan amass a massive $1.65 billion net worth in 2018. A number that continues to rise!

There can be no denying the fact that Air Jordan is now a cult classic across the world. However, there was a time when a fan called a pair of MJ’s personal Concord 11s ugly, and the GOAT did not like that.

Michael Jordan silenced a fan in 1995 after his latest Air Jordan Concord 11s were insulted mid-game

In 1995, the Cleveland Cavaliers were hosting Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. However, MJ wasn’t his usual self in the early moments of the game.

He was so poor, that heading into the locker room at halftime, Michael had only six points. This sad display gave Cavs fans all the leverage they need to heckle the Hall of Famer.

However, one fan would take it too far, insulting the newly released Air Jordan Concord 11s. The fan was heard calling them ‘ugly’, and that was all MJ needed, as he once again ‘took it personally’!

The Bulls legend would end up scoring 26 points in the second half, bringing his total to 29 points by the final whistle. A reminder to all that he should never be messed with.

