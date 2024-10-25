Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Blazers? Pelicans Issue Injury Report for Star After Absence From Season Opener

Zion Williamson missing out the first game of the season for the Pelicans had a lot of fans in dismay. After all, Z looked the healthiest he had been in a long while, and was raring to go. However, a sickness made Williamson miss the season opener vs the Bulls.

Zion Williamson will suit up tonight as the Pelicans take on the Blazers in Portland.

An injury report released for the Pelicans’ next matchup has once again provided fans with some hope of seeing their superstar play. The report does, however, contain Dejounte Murray’s name, which means fans will still not have seen a full-strength Pelicans play after his acquisition in the offseason.

The game against the Trail Blazers provides Zion with the perfect opportunity to finally change the narrative that’s been surrounding him for a couple of years. Critics have labeled him as lazy and have said he’s unwilling to put the work in to remain fit. His weight has been an issue, with Stephen A. Smith claiming that he’d heard from sources that chefs in New Orleans loved Zion because he would “eat the table.”

Over the summer, reports of Zion taking care of his body flooded the internet, only this time they were accompanied by actual proof. A photo of Williamson with some kids at his basketball camp drove fans into a frenzy, and the people of New Orleans believed they could make it far this season.

Yes, the team performed admirably without him, but the concern was that if Zion was to miss games even after he got healthy, what was the point of all that lost weight? Willie Green, the Pelicans’ Head Coach, explained the reason behind Williamson’s absence, and it turned out to be nothing too serious. “He’s not feeling well,” Green said before the game. “He has been sick the last couple days … It’s just some type of virus.”

Thankfully, he’s feeling much better. With all the work that Williamson has put in this offseason, he’ll be champing at the bit to prove that he’s a different man, and can be the guy that the Pelicans need him to be.