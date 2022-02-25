“Jayson Tatum takes a leaf out of Kobe Bryant’s book”: The Celtics All-Star puts Andre Drummond and Kessler Edwards on a poster

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum performs a mean slam on two Nets defenders, continuing to impress in all aspects as a player.

The Cs are back to being in playoff contention, sitting 8-games above +500. Three-time All-Star Jayson Tatum continues to lead his team in scoring. The former Duke player had recently replaced Kevin Durant as a starter in the All-Star game. One of the most talented players from the league’s young lot.

Though rumors of a rift between him and All-Star teammate Jaylen Brown continue to be in the news, Tatum has always rubbished these allegations. Many feel that the duo needs to be separated for the Celtics to reach the next level.

Tatum is playing great this season on both ends of the floor. The Celtics seemed to have identified their flow as a team. Tatum is currently averaging 25.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 4.2 APG and has come up in all the critical times of the game, proving he has a clutch ability.

Also read: “The one thing that bothers me is I would’ve been the Finals MVP”: Draymond Green believes he would have been on the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team, hadn’t it been for his altercation with LeBron James in the 2016 NBA Finals

During their recent win over the Nets, Tatum showcased his athletic ability as a player dunking on Andre Drummond and Kessler Edwards, shocking the crowd at the Barclays Arena.

NBA Twitter reacts to Jayson Tatum’s dunk on two Nets defenders.

The Cs defeated the Nets 129-106, with Tatum being the leading scorer in the game, with 30-points. The 23-year old was for 4-for-9 from the 3-point line. The Nets played with a depleted roster, continuing to figure out their rotations.

The Celtics continued from where they left and are 10-1 in their last 11-games. Recently, Tatum sent Twitter into a tizzy with his dunk over two Nets defenders.

JAYSON TATUM MY GOODNESS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aAYXwQsgDE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2022

JAYSON TATUM COMING THROUGH 😤 pic.twitter.com/z98EVS4xN2 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 25, 2022

35-year-old Kobe Bryant puts two Nets defenders on a poster🔥🔥 I still remember watching this dunk live pic.twitter.com/LUBpjiart2 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 11, 2020

Jayson Tatum just dunked over three Nets and stared down Kessler Edwards. Reminds me of Kobe’s dunk here where he said he felt like Moses. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) February 25, 2022

Three observations:

1. That Jayson Tatum dunk was SO fast!

2. #Celtics have multiple weapons on offense.

3. There are A LOT of #Celtics fans in Barclays tonight. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) February 25, 2022

The Celtics forward’s dunk was similar to what Kobe Bryant had performed. Ironically in both cases, the Nets were at the receiving end of this. Tatum idolizes the Lakers legend, emulating the Mamba Mentality.

Also read: “Yessir!!!! Who’s ready for the Bronny James’ collection that’s coming with PSD Underwear”: LeBron James’ eldest son to launch his signature collection with the popular athleisure underwear brand

In all likelihood, Tatum will have his name etched alongside all the greats to have donned the Celtics uniform.