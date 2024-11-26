Boston Celtics Are Trying to Emulate Steph Curry and Klay Thompson’s Warriors to Win Multiple Titles: Lou Williams

The Golden State Warriors redefined the meta for success in the NBA, and teams have followed suit. However, no other team has been able to emulate the Steph Curry and Klay Thompson-led Warriors like the Celtics. The defending NBA champions set records in their three-point volume en route to their title. Only a few months later, they are on pace to shatter these records. Former Clippers star, Lou Williams believes Boston’s current offensive strategy is reminiscent of Golden State’s iconic offense of the 2010s.

Williams took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to share his thoughts on the Celtics’ remarkable three-point shooting this season. In their recent 126-94 win over the Clippers, Boston connected on 22 three-pointers. During their onslaught from the perimeter, Williams was reminded of the play style of one specific team. He said,

“Everybody’s trying to mock the Golden State Warriors and the way that they’ve been able to have championship runs and success playing behind the three-point line. One of the things the Golden State Warriors had were the top-two best three-point shooters in NBA history, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry. The Celtics have used that style of play to match [the Warriors] because they have a lot of guys that can shoot the basketball.”

“I don’t see a lot of teams beating them when they’re hitting like this.” Lou thinks the Celtics are taking notes from the Warriors and it’s working for them ▶️ https://t.co/zKDjBN2weJ@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/nXtjYLXRgh — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 26, 2024



Boston doesn’t play exactly like the Warriors teams of old but has expanded on their philosophies. Thompson and Curry spearheaded the Warriors three-point shooting. Although there were times they played five out, their lineups typically featured at least one non-shooter. That player could’ve been Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney, or Andrew Bogut. Boston’s entire offense is based on the shooting ability of all five players.

The Celtics don’t necessarily have two iconic three-point shooters at the level of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. However, Williams believes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown worked to achieve the same objective.

So far into the season, both players are averaging career highs in three-pointers made and attempted. Brown attempts 7.5 three-pointers and converts 2.5 per game. On the other hand, Tatum attempts 10.7 threes a game and connects on 4.0 of them.

Tatum and Brown aren’t the team’s only three-point shooters. The Celtics’ entire roster is packed with decent perimeter shooters, making them a matchup nightmare for teams across the league. The Celtics are attempting 50.6 3-pointers per game and converting on 18.9 of them. Williams continued, “I don’t see a lot of teams beating them when they’re hitting like this.”

Many teams experience championship hangovers after winning a title. That has not been the case with the Celtics. Jayson Tatum, the team’s superstar, set the precedent for this key reason.

Tatum’s desire to be the best version of himself

Unlike other All-NBA players coming off a title, Tatum had a chip on his shoulder. He suited up for Team USA at the Paris Olympics but barely got any playing time. The contempt for the 6-foot-9 forward has reached an all-time high.

However, Tatum used it as extra motivation coming into the season.

Tatum addressed the basketball world at the Celtics’ media day. “At 26 and I guess as accomplished as I am, I just always feel like, overall, I can still get better,” Tatum said. You haven’t seen the best version of Jayson Tatum… I’m only 26, I should continue to keep getting better.”

Tatum backs up his words with his deeds. He is averaging 28.4 points per game, leading the Celtics to a 15-3 record. They are in an ideal position to compete for back-to-back titles, and Tatum is raising his game once more.