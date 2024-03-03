Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Tonight vs Warriors?

Jan 25, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts on the floor after a play against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

During their latest tilt, the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 138:110 to bag their 10th win in a row. In the win against the Mavs, Jayson Tatum connected on 10 out of 19 field goals for 32 points and plucked eight rebounds. However, the addition of Kristaps Porzingis has provided a blend of defense and scoring. In the last game also, he had a significant impact and hauled in 24 points and six rebounds.

Due to his past struggles with injuries, the Celtics have managed him carefully and frequently given him rest. Considering the current issue with the left quad contusion, will the Celts field the 7’2″ Center in the upcoming contest against the Golden State Warriors?



As per the latest injury report, Kristpas Porzingis has been listed as ‘Questionable’ because of the left quad contusion. Meanwhile, in the injury list, JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Neemias Quetta, and Jordan Walsh have been listed as ‘OUT’.

Porzingis has missed 15 out of the total 59 games. In those 15 games, the Celtics have 12 wins and 3 losses, which speaks volumes about their depth. However, they’d want Porzingis in full flow during the postseason when they will need easy inside scoring amidst much more defensive pressure. All things considered, the Celts look like the favorites to win it all this year.

The Boston Celtics are on fire

For the first time, the Celts are on a 10-game winning streak, but they were as formidable before the streak. They have an enviable 28-3 away-from-home record which is indicative of their firepower. With 47 wins and 12 losses, they have the best record in the league and are just increasing the gulf between them and others. At this rate, they are set for their third straight appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals.

What made them more lethal this season was the addition of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. The addition of Holiday helped fill the defensive void created during the Marcus Smart trade. With guards Derrick White, Holiday, and Jaylen Brown, the perimeter defense is a nightmare to deal with. Tatum is a multi-dimensional athlete whereas Kristaps Porzingis’ size is a serious threat.

Having Al Horford off the bench sustains the defensive pressure. Offensively, under Jayson Tatum’s top-notch production, the team has no dearth of both shot-creators and playmakers. They can both kill defenses through iso plays and crisp ball movement. Perhaps no team in the league can match the two-way balance of the Boston Celtics.