“The Boston Celtics started the era of super teams”: Blake Griffin defends LeBron James’ decision to join forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh

Nets Star Blake Griffin recently mocked the NBA fans, who ran a hate campaign against LeBron James for starting the trend of super teams.

Recently, 6x All-Star Blake Griffin made a special appearance on the JJ Redick’s Old Man & The Three podcast. The former Clippers star was seen at his candid best addressing all questions from his stint in Detroit to his latest signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

One of the interesting topics of discussion was the concept of super teams. Over the years, LeBron James has been the victim of a lot of hate owing to his decision to join the Miami Heat. Though the 4x NBA erased all doubts, bringing the city of Cleveland an NBA championship in 2016.

However, James continues the be the flag bearer in many eyes of starting the concept of super teams. Griffin, who was a guest on the JJ Redick’s podcast, found these accusations highly amusing. The former dunk contest champion scoffed at the fans for having double standards.

Also read: “Dear Mr Norm MacDonald, I’ll try as hard as I can to repeat as Rookie of the Year”: Nets forward Blake Griffin recalls his favorite moment with the late comic legend

Griffin helps fans recall the 2008 super team assembled in Boston that had Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen as their core. However, the host of the podcast JJ Reddick vehemently brushed aside Griffin’s view.

Blake Griffin mocks NBA fans for having double standards

James has been the victim of a lot of false propaganda and hate over the years. His signing with the Miami Heat led to a severe backlash, with fans burning his jerseys and getting personal with the superstar.

Griffin called out the NBA for having double standards as there was no negativity and mockery when the Celtics formed a super team.

I think it’s really funny. You know how everybody really s— on LeBron. LeBron was kind of the first guy that everybody s— on for joining — the [Boston] Celtics did it, Griffin said. They brought KG and Ray Allen to team up with Paul Pierce.

However, host of the show and former Clippers teammate JJ Reddick rebutted Griffin’s claims saying the following,

Yeah, but I’ve said this before, and I’ll stick by it, Redick said. The Celtics did it by front office, right? It wasn’t — the LeBron thing sort of set off this player empowerment era. By linking up with D-Wade and Chris Bosh, and we’re all going to go to the same place together, having these conversations behind closed doors with USA Basketball, whatever it may be. Whereas with the Celtics, it was Danny Ainge the mastermind, up in the front office, putting up the superteam.

While fans have every right to criticize the super team concept, they cannot indulge in nitpicking case in point being LeBron James.

Also read: “It’s the media misleading the stats like that, which pisses me off”: Blake Griffin clears the air about him not wanting to dunk with the Pistons

Griffin’s take on defending James can also stem from the fact that he plays for the Nets. The 6x All-Star has Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden as his teammates.