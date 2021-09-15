“Dear Mr Norm MacDonald, I’ll try as hard as I can to repeat as Rookie of the Year”: Nets forward Blake Griffin recalls his favorite moment with the late comic legend

Nets star Blake Griffin recalls an iconic memory with the late comedian Norm Macdonald, who passed away due to cancer.

Comic legend Norm Macdonald passed away on Tuesday after fighting a long battle with Leukemia. The comedian was known for his roles in Saturday Night Live, The Norm Show, and Norm Macdonald Live.

The comedian was popular for doing impressions of eminent personalities such as Larry King, Burt Reynolds, David Letterman, Quentin Tarantino, Charles Kuralt, and Bob Dole. Macdonald even poked fun at Michael Jackson, OJ Simpson, and Bill Clinton.

Macdonald never shied away from taking digs at the criminal proceedings against OJ Simpson and Michael Jackson. The comedian made his Hollywood debut in 1998 with the film Dirty Work. He also dubbed for the character of Luck the dog in Eddie Murphy’s Dr. Dolittle series.

Also read: “It’s the media misleading the stats like that, which pisses me off”: Blake Griffin clears the air about him not wanting to dunk with the Pistons

6x All-Star Blake Griffin recently paid tribute to the late comic superstar by retweeting a hilarious clip of the comedian asking him a sarcastic question during his rookie year.

Blake Griffin recalls his fondest memory of Norm Macdonald

Griffin recently tweeted a clip of a press conference during his rookie year. In the clip, Macdonald hilariously asked the former Clippers star about his chances of repeating as a Rookie of the Year.

my favorite press conference moment ever https://t.co/Ju2gOCCXWt — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) September 14, 2021

Griffin captioned the tweet, saying, my favorite press conference moment ever.

There’s kind of a curse with Rookie of the Year, Macdonald joked to Griffin in the video. “Nobody’s ever repeated it.” I didn’t think about that, Griffin, now 32, responded, “but I’ll try as hard as I can next year.

The former Dunk Contest champion has taken to comedy lately, appearing on Comedy Central’s Roast of Alec Baldwin and Roast Battle. Griffin also hosted his first-ever comedy charity event, Comedy by Blake, last October.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal lost a bet on Blake Griffin and stripped to his boxers”: When the Lakers legend appeared on NBA on TNT in his boxers after Kevin Love hit gamewinner vs Clippers in 2012

According to Macdonald’s brother Neil, the comedian had been battling leukemia for over 9-years, with only his close ones knowing about it.