“Bought a Couple Designer Bags”: Months After Shaquille O’Neal’s GOAT Comment, Angel Reese Flexes $1,600,000 NIL Valuation

The NCAA now permits college athletes to earn a significant income by signing NIL deals for brands and availing endorsement opportunities. This allows several popular college athletes to earn a significant income from monetizing their Name, Image, and Likeness(NIL). LSU basketball star Angel Reese recently starred in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and has now signed over 17 NIL deals so far since her NCAA Championship victory against Iowa. Months after LSU legend Shaquille O’Neal crowned her with the GOAT comment, Reese’s valuation has now jumped to $1,600,000.

To put NIL valuation into context, it is the amount a college athlete will earn within a given period by selling their NIL rights to a collective company. Before 2021, such valuations were not allowed. The NCAA prohibited players from profiting from their NIL. However, since the new rule change, several college athletes have become millionaires at a young age.

Angel Reese flexes her $1,600,000 NIL valuation

Angel Reese has signed over 17 NIL deals with brands such as Xfinity, JanSport, Wingstop, McDonald’s, Mercedes Benz, and Sports Illustrated. Recently, she was featured as SI’s swimsuit model as well. Interestingly, the 21-year-old’s current earnings are more than the average income of a WNBA player!

As it turns out, Reese is doing the most of her new found wealth. During a recent appearance on Overtime, the 2023 NCAA Champion said, “I’ve done a lot of shopping lately. I bought a couple [designer] bags…Well luckily, I just did a deal with [Mercedes]…I got a Benz.”

Reese’s talent has gained widespread acknowledgment within the sporting community, including from LSU alumnus and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq thinks Reese is the best athlete in LSU’s history in both men’s and women’s sports. However, Reese humbly denies this claim, even after helping the Tigers win an NCAA championship this year.

Reese humbled by Shaq’s praise for her performance

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal never fails to stay updated on the rising stars of college sports. As per Shaq, Reese is among the best college athletes in the United States. The Big Diesel even called Reese the best athlete to ever come out of LSU. Humbled and honored by Shaq’s comments, Reese said in Breakfast Club:

“I feel like I haven’t done nothing yet, so I told him ‘Don’t even say that. I won a championship, but I just don’t feel like I’ve done enough.… I don’t even realize how important it is, how much weight it holds. I don’t really understand that.”

Perhaps, Shaq’s comments now adds further pressure on Reese to perform at a certain standard. Shaq has raised the bar high for the LSU star, for which she even reached out to him via text message.