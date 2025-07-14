Brad Stevens Denies Celtics ‘Gap Year’ Despite Jayson Tatum Injury

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to pass in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden | Credits- Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics, after winning the championship just over a year ago, are now on the verge of a major transformation. Key players from that title run have either left or are reportedly on their way out. Meanwhile, their star Jayson Tatum is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, which has sparked speculation about whether the Celtics will lower expectations for the 2025–26 season and start planning for the future.

Tatum suffered the injury during the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks and is expected to miss the entire upcoming campaign. His absence leaves a massive hole in the lineup, with no set return date and a rehab process expected to take several months. On top of that, the Celtics have lost several key contributors from their championship squad. Jrue Holiday was traded. Kristaps Porzingis is no longer on the roster. Al Horford, currently an unrestricted free agent, is also likely headed elsewhere.

With this shift, many expect the Celtics to take a step back in 2025-26, a so-called “gap year” as they retool and wait for Tatum to return. However, Celtics President Brad Stevens doesn’t agree with that notion.

When asked about what the approach from the Celtics will be next season, Stevens said they’re still going to compete like they always do. While acknowledging the emotional and competitive loss that comes with watching veterans move on, Stevens believes there’s still enough on the roster to remain dangerous in the East.

He said, “We’re going to try to put our best foot forward and compete to the very best of our ability and play to the strengths of our team.” Stevens believes that in the given scenario, more players will be able to showcase their potential. He pointed to players like Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, both proven contributors who will be expected to carry a heavier load.

With more freedom and responsibility, the Celtics will likely shift its focus to maximizing the individual strengths of these remaining core players. Stevens continued, “We’ve got a really good foundation. Obviously, when you talk about being not maybe as top-heavy as we’ve been in the past, then you think, well, we’ve got Jaylen Brown. We’ve got Derrick White, we’ve got Pritchard. Those guys have been through a lot, and they’ve won a lot of games.”

On the financial side, Stevens also noted that navigating the second apron is a reality every contending team faces. With the new CBA rules limiting roster-building flexibility, moving big contracts was necessary to create some breathing room. The Celtics may not have the same firepower they did a year ago, but Stevens is adamant they aren’t resetting the timeline.