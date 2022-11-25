Michael Jordan Once Irked Isiah Thomas by Being Late in a Charity All-Star Event, Magic Johnson Helped MJ by Delaying the Tip-off

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas led the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons through the most fierce rivalry in NBA history. And no that is not an overstatement.

Rivalries nowadays are restricted to the boundaries of the court, and places emphasis on the game. Which is where scuffles generally occur.

‘The Last Dance’ provided a glimpse into the Michael Jordan era in Chicago since his arrival. While it detailed the rather vast triumphs of Jordan, it also provided insight into the intense disputes that took place between ‘His Airness’ and the Detroit Pistons franchise.

Specifically, two-time NBA champion, Isiah Thomas. While Thomas was under the impression over the last thirty years, that the relationship between Jordan and himself was amicable, the documentary provided another perspective on the reality of the situation today.

Michael Jordan’s perspective more so, and suffice it to say, the six-time NBA champion had divulged his genuine feelings about Thomas.

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan couldn’t resist going at each other in a charity game

At this point, it’s common knowledge that the relationship between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas has deteriorated. Although this is brand new information to Thomas, Jordan had made peace with the dissension decades ago.

In a charity game hosted by NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson decided to host a charity ‘All-Star’ game. Jordan however, was too consumed by a golf game and was late to the party.



An excerpt from a book by Roland Lazenby highlights just how much ‘Black Jesus’ disliked Isiah Thomas, dating back thirty years.

It stated-

“That summer of 1990, Jordan had agreed to play in Magic’s charity all-star game, but tried to consume too many golf holes the day of the event and arrived late. Rather than start the event without the star of the league, Johnson had decided to delay it to give Jordan time to be there for tip-off, which reportedly infuriated Isiah Thomas. Apparently, Jordan was delighted that he had inconvenienced his nemesis.”

Intriguing isn’t it?

The feud between Jordan and Thomas!

In retrospect, Jordan being the superlative player he was, it was impossible to stop him, without fouling the six-time NBA MVP. As such, the Detroit Pistons devised a strategy that focused on breaking “MJ’s” will and spirit through intense physicality.

As such, they implemented their aggression on Jordan, which eventually led to the now infamous event of Thomas and the Pistons refusing to shake the Bulls player’s hands when they were eliminated from the Eastern Conference by Jordan.

Needless to say, that was the inception of the long-ongoing Jordan-Isiah feud. If recent events between Thomas and Jordan are any indication of the heat between the pair, it’s that the scuffle will not settle anytime soon.

