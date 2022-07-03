‘Michael Jordan shows off insane $150,000 Miami Vice watch’: Bulls Legend flexes $2.1 billion net worth by sporting another crazy Urwerk timepiece

Michael Jordan is a wealthy man, having about $2.1 billion in his bank account. He’s also a huge watch fanatic and is not afraid to show off with some fancy watches.

The Bulls legend built up his net worth well after his playing days. Although he was the highest-paid player in the league during his time, he made most of his money after his career was over.

From investing in the right businesses to owning the Charlotte Hornets, and of course, his Jordan brand which makes him about $150 million a year.

Jordan uses his money well too. He has a personal golf course which he spent a good deal of money on, and he’s a huge watch enthusiast, showing off a wide variety of big brands.

Recently, Jordan was seen wearing a very expensive watch from his favorite brand Urwerk.

Michael Jordan’s latest watch was inspired by Miami Vice

Jordan has one of the most unique watch collections among athletes. Most sports players spot the Patek Philippe Nautilus, Rolex Daytona, and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, but Jordan chooses to go a different route.

He likes to find niche brands and pick out some of their most expensive pieces. For example, he owns many pieces from Ulysse Nardin, Richard Mille, and Roger Dubuis.

He also loves the brand Urwerk. Urwerk is a Swiss watchmaking brand based out of Genève, Zurich. Jordan’s bought custom pieces from the brand before. His last piece had his number 23 etched in gold Roman numerals.

However, his most recent watch goes even beyond that. It’s inspired by the hit 80s TV show Miami Vice, and the Urwerk founders, Martin Frei and Felix Baumgartner, claim it’s worth a lot of money, $150,000 to be exact.

“Real luxury is to have time. And, actually, to not even know the time by the second, to just have your own feel of time,” Baumgartner said.

Well, just another flex for the billionaire.

