Bradley Beal Admits To Jealousy Over Teammates Devin Booker And Kevin Durant’s Team USA Olympics 2024 Selection

The basketball squad for Team USA is out and players have been getting a first look at their jerseys as well. Some of the biggest names in the NBA will be joining forces to bring home the gold for the country. Two stars on the Team USA squad are Phoenix Suns All-Stars, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. So, when asked how he felt about his teammates representing the country, Bradley Beal could not help but get a little candid with his response.

Advertisement

All-Star guard Bradley Beal was recently asked to give his two cents on how he felt about two of his teammates getting selected to represent Team USA in the upcoming Paris Olympics. And the 12-year-old veteran did not hold back.

“I love it. I am jealous, I wish I was on the team. But that team is a super-team, so many talented guys. My brother Jayson is on the team too. I’m beyond ecstatic for those guys, man. Wish them nothing but the best, and good health, and bring back the gold. That’s all that matters.”

The squad formed for Team USA this year seems like a redemption group of sorts. The team is composed of multiple NBA champions and the fact that LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant will all be in the same lineup, should be a daunting image in itself.

Apart from the three mentioned above, others who are selected to represent the USA at the Paris Olympics are Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Kawhi Leonard, and Jayson Tatum.

After the disaster at the FIBA tournament, the bragging rights were once again taken away from the USA when it came to being the most dominant country in basketball. And as Bradley Beal said, ‘that team is a super-team.’ Beal was in no shape or sense wrong when he said that as the team comprised some of the best scorers, the league has to offer, along with defensive-minded stars like Kawhi Leonard and Bam Adebayo.

Team USA also features some young guns like Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton; players that will go on to become the face of the league someday. Beal wished them good health and was confident they would bring home the gold.

Bradley Beal’s aspirations for Team USA

Bradley Beal, despite being a pure scorer, has never been a part of the USA Olympics team. The three-time All-Star’s resume isn’t missing anything. He can pass, shoot, and score the ball at will, yet he never got to represent his country on an international pedestal.

It wasn’t that Beal was never considered to be a part of Team USA; in fact, the 6’4 guard had almost suited up back in 2021. Due to health and safety concerns, Beal had to withdraw his name from the team. The 2021 head coach of Team USA, Gregg Popovich also expressed his disappointment of losing Beal due to health concerns.

“Bradley, there’s no doubt, he’s a huge loss. He was playing every well, understanding everything and fit in well with the group. So there’s no next Bradley Beal.”

But to think of it, does Bradley Beal fit into this current roster? Beal would’ve been a perfect fit had the team not stacked up on shooting guards already. Team USA has Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker; two of the purest shooting guards in the league.

It also has players who can back up the position like point guards and small forwards comfortable enough to play the two-spot. So, had the team not been assembled already, Beal would’ve been a perfect fit.