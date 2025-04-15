Suns Accused of Insider Trading by NBA Champion Over Bradley Beal’s Agent Ties to Team CEO

The Phoenix Suns’ trade for Bradley Beal is, under every meaning of the word, an utter failure. The Big 3, i.e. Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant were meant to be a world-beating trio, but in their first fully healthy season together, the Suns didn’t even make the play-in tournament, finishing 11th in the West with a 36-46 record. To make matters worse, they’ve fired coach Mike Budenholzer, too, meaning there will be large-scale changes in the Valley in the off-season.

Kevin Durant may be the first casualty in the off-season, with multiple reports claiming the Suns will move on from him for a better chance at winning. Of course, this isn’t his fault in the slightest.

But Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause means the Suns cannot move him unless he agrees. Former NBA champion Matt Barnes, on this week’s All the Smoke podcast, claimed that the Suns may be engaging in some unfair practices on account of the fact that the Suns’ CEO and Beal’s agent are related. Josh Bartlestein, the Suns’ CEO, is the son of Beal’s agent, Mark Bartlestein who also owns the company, Priority Sports.

“So there was some insider trading. Mark is Beal’s agent, Mark’s son is the CEO of the Suns, so there was some insider trading going on with that team,” he said.

“We all know that the Beal experiment has not worked out, the team has been bad, he hasn’t been very good, played no more than 53 games each season.”

Barnes pointed out how Beal’s refusal to be traded to the Heat for Jimmy Butler caused internal dominoes to fall, thus putting the trade target on Durant’s back instead. Missing out on Butler also further worsened their season, as Butler helped the Warriors get to the play-in immediately after joining.

Beal himself feels that the Suns setup will go through changes, but has lauded his teammates for his experience so far and not harboring any ill feelings towards him and with each other. He does not want to leave the Suns at the moment.

“I’m always confident in what we have, man,” Beal said in an interview with Sports Illustrated recently.

“I believe in what we got in there. Things happen. We didn’t have a good year.

“I love Phoenix. I love being here. Hopefully I can continue to be here, but I know Mat (Ishbia) is probably going to make some changes. But I enjoyed this group, it was a fun group to be apart of.”

Of course, some of the blame does go to the Wizards organization, too, as they presented Beal with a no-trade clause in the first place. The Suns sacrificing their future for a 29-year-old may have seemed like a smart move at the time, but hindsight is always 20/20, and the Suns might live to regret their choice in the future.