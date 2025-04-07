Mike Breen Hits Back At Walt Frazier For Eviscerating ‘Inept, Incoherent’ Bradley Beal On Live TV

Mike Breen and Walt Frazier had a tiny back-and-forth recently on Bradley Beal and his below-average play in the middle of the broadcast. Frazier roasted Beal for his ineptitude, while Breen pointed out how he’s been injured a lot since arriving in Phoenix. The critiques feel justified, as Beal has looked like a shell of himself with the Suns ever since he was traded to them in 2023.

Beal was traded to the Suns in the summer of 2023 for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, four first-round picks, and six second-round picks. But ever since arriving in the desert, his game has changed dramatically. Beal went from averaging 23 points per game with the Wizards to just 18 with the Suns last season. This season, he’s averaging 17 points per game.

That’s why Breen and Frazier didn’t hold back when critiquing Beal’s play as of late. They recalled how he used to be an all-star in Washington, but he seemingly can’t stay on the court anymore.

“That play is indicative of Beal’s season,” Frazier said after Beal chipped an easy layup. “He’s been inept, incompetent, incoherent as a Sun.”

Breen quickly added, “And injured. He’s missed 28 games total. Beal, a former all-NBA player.”

Beal’s availability has been his weakest ability since joining the Suns. Last season, he played in 53 games. This season, he’s on track for a similar pace. It seems like Beal’s body is starting to get the best of him. His averages are going down every season, and that includes his games played. It’s sad to see coming from a former all-NBA player, but what Breen said is justified and worth mentioning.

Given just how non-team-friendly the Beal contract is, though, he’s going to ride it out. He’s set to make $53 million next season, and once he exercises a player option for 2026, he’ll make another $57 million. This is why it’s almost 100% likely that the Suns will look to move on from his services this summer.

But the question is, who is going to want to take on all of that money for the caliber of player that Beal has become?

Beal is providing very little value on the court. Sure, 17 points per game isn’t bad. But when you dive into the advanced numbers, he’s been awful. Beal has a negative plus/minus while on the court with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. That is hard to do, given that they should be one of the most threatening scoring trios in the league.

All in all, Beal’s move to Phoenix has been disastrous from the start. Breen and Frazier were more than justified in bringing up his struggles as a talking point on the broadcast. He doesn’t look like the player he used to be. Granted, maybe the fit isn’t right. But he should look better than what he’s displayed in a Suns jersey up to this point.