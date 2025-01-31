Brandon Ingram Trade Rumors: NBA Analyst Hints at Hawks Targetting Pelicans Star Following Jalen Johnson Injury

Nov 3, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles around Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 NBA trade market has been relatively quiet for most of the season. However, there is under a week remaining until the trade deadline. Teams across the league are feeling a sense of urgency to complete deals to position their rosters according to their goals. The Hawks are among the teams that may look to buy, especially following the season-ending injury to forward Jalen Johnson. According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the potential replacement for the 23-year-old is Pelicans star Brandon Ingram.

Windhorst made an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up to speak on trade rumors regarding the hottest names on the market. Unlike Jimmy Butler and De’Aaron Fox whose names have recently headlined trade rumors, the Pelicans have been looking to deal Ingram for months. Windhorst shared an update on the Ingram trade saga. He said,

“Specifically keep an eye on the Atlanta Hawks. They just lost their star wing Jalen Johnson for the season. They may start to get interested in making a move, especially for Brandon Ingram.”

.@WindhorstESPN gives the latest update on trade talks surrounding De'Aaron Fox, Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine and Brandon Ingram 🍿 pic.twitter.com/D7dGD1qtC7 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 31, 2025

Ingram is an intriguing piece for plenty of teams since he is in the last year of his contract. This allows teams to experiment with Ingram for the rest of the season, and if the fit isn’t what they desire, they can wipe their hands clean. However, the Hawks have been connected to the 27-year-old for some time.

The Hawks and Pelicans agreed to a trade ahead of this season. The deal involved Dejounte Murray going to New Orleans and Dyson Daniels going to the Hawks. However, the core of the trade was an Ingram-for-Murray swap for the majority of the negotiations.

Considering that Johnson won’t suit up for the rest of the season, there is more incentive to buy into Ingram while his value is low.

Pelicans have been shopping Ingram for months

Ingram and the Pelicans front office have been at an impasse for a few months. The two weren’t able to agree to a contract extension. Since that moment, the writing has been on the wall. Pelicans have been exploring potential deals throughout the season but didn’t find any to their liking.

However, with the deadline fast approaching, a decision will need to be made.

The development of Trey Murphy III has provided the Pelicans with more incentive to trade Ingram, given they have a replacement. Interest surrounding the 6-foot-8 forward is still warming up but will continue to increase in the coming days.

Brandon Ingram may well be out of New Orleans soon, but only time will tell if the trade goes through.