Warriors Trade Rumors: Bulls Big Man the Biggest Target For Golden State, Not Jimmy Butler or Brandon Ingram

The Warriors need to make a change to their roster if they want to be competitive in the Western Conference. They are currently under .500 with a 21-22 record and outside of the Play-In Tournament. Throughout the season, players such as Jimmy Butler and Brandon Ingram have shared a connection to the team. However, neither is at the top of the Warriors’ trade list. NBA insider Anthony Slater reveals Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic is the team’s ideal target.

Slater made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss Golden State’s upcoming trade deadline. He covers the Warriors exclusively for The Athletic and shared the information he has acquired. Although the Warriors are star hunting, they value fit over a name. He said,

“Nikola Vucevic… is a name the Warriors have internally discussed. I think it’s something that could possibly get done in the next coming weeks… I don’t think they’re gonna go after Jimmy Butler or Brandon Ingram, maybe Zach LaVine.” “Nikola Vucevic…is a name the Warriors have internally discussed. I think it’s something that could possibly get done in the next coming weeks…I don’t think they’re gonna go after Jimmy Butler or Brandon Ingram, maybe Zach LaVine.” – @anthonyVslater pic.twitter.com/M2mIhHs9mW — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 23, 2025

Warriors struck out on potentially acquiring a couple of stars during the offseason in Lauri Markkanen and Paul George. Their refusal to include their young talent cost them in those trade talks and could impact them during this trade deadline. However, Vucevic’s trade value isn’t as high as Butler’s or Ingram’s, which may be more feasible.

It may not be the home run trade which catapults Golden State into a contender. But it substantially improves their roster.

Vucevic’s fit with the Warriors

One of the Warriors’ biggest weaknesses this season is their lack of depth. Vucevic would fill that void at the center position along with complementing Golden State’s style of play. The 6-foot-10 big man can stretch the floor, which aligns with the Warriors’ philosophy centered on three-point shooting. He is having his best three-point shooting season of his career at 41.1% from beyond the arc.

One of the compelling aspects of Vucevic’s game is that he can co-exist with the Warriors’ stars. He isn’t the best defensive player, but Draymond Green can pick up his slack, while Vucevic does the same on offense. Additionally, the pick-and-roll game with Vucevic and Stephen Curry could be deadly due to the big man’s offensive versatility.

Slater’s words aren’t confirmation that a deal will be completed. However, it suggests that the Warriors are worth watching as the February 6 trade deadline nears.