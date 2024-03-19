“This Is Why I Don’t Like You”: Austin Reaves Has a Hilarious Exchange With Reporter Post 136–105 Win Over Hawks

Credits: Feb 22, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers were successful in snapping a two-game losing streak. Hosting the Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks at the Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James and co. grabbed a comfortable 136-105 win, per NBA.com. Despite suffering a colossal loss, Jalen Johnson of the Hawks had unarguably the best play of the night, putting Austin Reaves in a poster.

In the first few seconds of the contest itself, the Atlanta Hawks got a fast break opportunity. With Jalen Johnson sprinting toward the basket, Austin Reaves sacrificed his body in a wasted attempt to take charge. Instead, the Lakers guard was caught on the wrong side of a poster. To make matters worse, Reaves was also called for a blocking foul.

During the postgame interview, as expected, a reporter did want to ask Reaves about Johnson’s vicious slam over him. An embarrassed Reaves knew what was coming his way and hilariously expressed his hatred to the reporter. Take a look at the interaction between the two:

Reporter: “It’ll be negligent not to ask you…”

Reaves: “See, this is why I don’t like you.”

Reporter: “I know, I know. What happened on that first play?”

Reaves: “Everybody seen what happened.”

Reporter: “Nobody had your view.”

Reaves: “You don’t want my view.”

Just like D’Angelo Russell and the other reporters present at the incident, even users on social media were left in splits following the hilarious interaction.

NBA Twitter reacts to the interaction Austin Reaves has with the reporter

As soon as the clip of the postgame interaction went viral on social media, users erupted with hilarious reactions.

Numerous users answered the reporter’s “view” question on behalf of Austin Reaves. X (formerly “Twitter”) was flooded with images and comments about Reaves’ view being that of Jalen Johnson’s crotch.

Several other users also lauded the reporter for asking the hilarious question, putting AR on the spot.

Unfortunately for Austin Reaves, this was the final contest of the 2023-2024 season between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks. If he wants to get redemption against Jalen Johnson, he’ll sadly have to wait till the next campaign begins.