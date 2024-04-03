Brandon Ingram’s Availability vs Magic to Disappoint Pelicans Fans Amidst Battle with Mavericks for 5th Seed

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to face the Orlando Magic at the Smoothie King Center tonight. There’s a lot on the line for the Pelicans in the upcoming game, but the Brandon Ingram situation is going to disappoint fans. Ingram has been out of the team’s rotation since 21st March 2024, and he is going to be unavailable for the Orlando game as well.

According to the Pelicans’ official injury report, Ingram is still dealing with his left knee bone contusion and has been listed as ‘out’ for tonight’s home game. The last game he played was against the Magic as well, where he scored 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 21 minutes on a losing effort. Since then, the Pelicans have played six games and have lost three of them, and are currently on a two-game losing streak. So, they’ll want to win the next game to surpass the Mavs on the Western Conference table.

As of now, both the teams have a record of 45-30 and if the Pelicans can secure the dub at home, they’ll climb up to fifth seed in the West. Ingram’s absence from the team is clearly having an effect on the team’s results. In the last five games that he has played, New Orleans have won three. Ingram has played 63 games for the franchise so far in this season, where he is averaging 20.9 points, 5.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds, while shooting 49% from the field.

What happened to Brandon Ingram?

Ingram picked the bone contusion in his left knee during his last game against the Magic. The 26-year-old landed awkwardly on his left foot while on a defensive possession against Jalen Suggs. According to Brian Sutterer MD on YouTube, Ingram’s injury was worsened because of the hyperextension. On top of it, Suggs also shoved him in order to free space which made him lose balance.

Initially, his injury was being looked at as potentially season ending. But after an MRI scan, it was announced that he would be out for two weeks. His injury will be reexamined by doctors in a few days’ time and the results will determine if Ingram could make a comeback for the remaining games in the regular season.