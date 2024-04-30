“Why Are You Doing That?”: Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl Ring Gesture For Logan Paul Stuns WWE Commentators

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes stunned WWE and football fans with his surprise appearance on Monday night at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The 28-year-old Super Bowl winner sat in the front row, and cheered big before getting involved in some serious WWE action, thanks to his friend and WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. Interestingly, the duo even joined hands to create an unforgettable moment during Paul’s face-off against Jey Uso.

Advertisement

Mahomes, accompanied by Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith got involved in the fight as Paul approached him to borrow his Super Bowl rings. The WWE star wanted those rings to punch his rival Uso, and Mahomes surprisingly obliged. It stunned the commentators and fans alike as no one pre-empted that Mahomes would provide outside help to his friend in front of his home crowd.

Despite the support, Mahomes’ Super Bowl gesture backfired a few seconds later, as Paul’s fist unfortunately landed on JD McDonagh. This was courtesy of a last-minute move by Uso and the champion quarterback clearly did not expect the twist.

Nevertheless, the WWE commentators were astonished when the three-time Super Bowl winner handed over his rings to Paul without hesitation. “What the hell is he doing? Pat, what are you doing? Why are you doing that? He is using the three Super Bowl rings,” said one commentator, vocally expressing his surprise. They also asked Mahomes why he would give his hard-earned rings to his friend. Interestingly, this is not the first time the Chiefs icon has gifted his ring to Paul. There was a previous instance of a candid barter trade between the two which is worth a second look now.

Patrick Mahomes and Logan Paul Once Exchanged the WWE Championship and Super Bowl Ring For Prime

In what was a surprisingly wholesome gesture, Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes made a unique barter trade a few months earlier. In January of 2024, Logan swapped the WWE United States Championship and a Lemonade Prime with Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl ring. “How about my belt for the Super Bowl ring?,” asked a curious Paul in a video to which Mahomes instantly answered, “We got a deal”.

Why would the duo exchange their prized possessions, a fan may wonder. Well, it was part of Prime’s marketing campaign, and Mahomes was functioning as the beverage company’s spokesperson. The duo’s campaign attracted attention in both the WWE and the NFL circles. A month later, Mahomes bagged his third Super Bowl ring for the Chiefs with a stunning win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Coming back to the recent WWE incident, it was the first time Mahomes’ rings led to a loss as Paul was bested by Uso. Minutes later, there was another surprise for the fans when Braun Strowman confronted Mahomes. However, before the situation could get out of hand, Smith and Humphrey protected the QB much to the respite of his fans. It was indeed an eventful day for Mahomes and Paul at WWE Raw in Kansas City.