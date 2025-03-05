Brian Windhorst Lists LeBron James’ “Claim to Greatness,” Lauds 50,000 Career Points Milestone

Mar 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Reaching 50,000 career points in the Lakers’ last game against New Orleans, LeBron James has now added another commendable accolade to his resume. Brian Windhorst spoke on the King’s most recent achievement and stressed how LeBron is strengthening his case as NBA history’s greatest player.

LeBron may not have reached the electrifying peak that Michael Jordan did, although his best years do come pretty close. However, James’ extended greatness forces spectators to decide what they value more—a player’s prime or their longevity.

Even in year 22, LeBron is posting All-NBA numbers. He continues to set league highs in career statistics, as no former player has matched his consistent production and longevity. Windhorst believes this is the 40-year-old’s best argument in the GOAT debate.

“We’ve never seen a player who has been this good for this long. That’s his claim to the greatness,” Windy said on ESPN’s Get Up.

Windhorst lauded LeBron’s reinvigorated performance since LA’s blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic. The superstar pairing has transformed the Lakers offense into a well-oiled machine, and James appears to have renewed energy as a result.

Since Doncic’s arrival, James has stepped his game up to the next level. In 13 contests since the team acquired the Slovenian sensation on February 1st, LBJ is posting dominant averages of 28.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in over 35 minutes per game.

The league is taking notice of LeBron’s recent surge

LeBron’s recent play isn’t a fluke. With Doncic by his side, a great portion of the offensive pressure and attention has been lifted off of his shoulders, allowing him to play his best.

LBJ’s surge over the past few weeks has been recognized in the NBA’s most recent MVP ladder, where he now ranks fifth. Behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron has placed himself in an exclusive club this season.

James was even awarded the Western Conference Player of the Month following his unbelievable February. While it’s unlikely he’ll be taking home his fifth MVP trophy, the fact that the legend remains in the race is impressive in its own right.

With the Lakers now second in the West and LeBron playing his best basketball of the season, Los Angeles could be the team to beat come April.