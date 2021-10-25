‘These players don’t respect LeBron James, nobody would’ve dared say that to Michael Jordan’: Skip Bayless fires shots at Lakers superstar for Cam Payne exchange

LeBron James, the NBA’s icon is respected by most of his peers, but does he get the same treatment as Michael Jordan?

LeBron James recently joined forces with two future Hall of Famers in Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony in a quest to add another Championship to his arsenal which has 4-Larry O’Brien in it.

While hunting for his 5th title last season, where both he and Anthony Davis were struggling to stay fit, they faced Chris Paul and Devin Booker led Phoenix Suns in round 1 of the Western Conference playoffs.

Lakers lost the series 4-2 to Devin Booker’s dominance. Cameron Payne, a 6’1 guard, came off the bench, was the team’s 3rd best scorer above Chris Paul, helped Suns win multiple games. He got into a scuffle with the King when the Lakers were losing to the Suns to start their 2021-22 campaign with 2 straight losses.

Also read: “Tom Brady Throwing 600 TDs is Highly More Impressive Than LeBron James Passing Kareem Adbul-Jabbar”: Skip Bayless Firmly Believes That the All-Time NBA Scoring Title Doesn’t Compare to Completing 600 TDs

Skip Bayless thinks LeBron is disrespected way too much by the other players as compared to Jordan

While Jordan played in an era where there was too much bad blood between the opponents. This era is way friendlier, many players of different teams are friends off the court and respect each other’s game and individuality. This is not a knock on anyone but there has been less drama in the NBA as compared to 10-15 years earlier and prior to that.

But sometimes players do fight even now. When the Suns were cruising past the Lakers last week Cameron Payne decided to talk trash to the Lakers bench. While LeBron barely gets into a fight and lets his game do the talking, this time he decided to give it back to the Suns player. Maybe Bron’s memory is fresh off the last playoffs.

LeBron getting disrespected by a Suns bench player is seen by ESPN analyst Skip Bayless as a knock on his stature and he thinks Jordan wasn’t disrespected like this.

Skip Bayless on the recent exchange between LeBron James and Cameron Payne 👀 (via @undisputed) pic.twitter.com/mD5PqK3VyO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 25, 2021

But he’s totally wrong in concluding so. From where would the famous “And I took it personally” Jordan phrase come if Michael wasn’t disrespected by some of his peers. Twitter gave Skip his answers,

There will always be players who would disrespect greatness maybe to fuel themselves up or to get the attention, those players are barely remembered by anyone but greatness will still be celebrated till the end of time, whether Skip Bayless agrees or not.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook with the ball during clutch time is the scariest Halloween movie!”: Skip Bayless targets the Lakers’ superstar for his crunch-time performance against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies