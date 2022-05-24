“LeBron James is the best all-around player but hasn’t passed Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan”: When Stephen Jackson reasoned why The King wasn’t his GOAT pick over the Bulls and Lakers legends

According to Stephen Jackson, LeBron James is the “best all-around player” but has yet to pass Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

NBA is one of the most talented leagues for any sport. Many all-time greats have graced the sport with their presence in the league. Numerous players have had a positive impact on the game, various stars have revolutionized how the sport is perceived and there have even been a few because of who the league had to implement or change the rules.

Over the course of the league, several fans and analysts have had a great time debating over the GOAT and the Mt Rushmore list of the league. While the answers may differ from person to person, most enthusiasts have the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James on their list.

Stephen Jackson is one of many to have all these three legends as his top picks for the GOAT debate.

“Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James”: When Stephen Jackson ranked the three legends in order

A few years back, former NBA star Stephen Jackson had given an interesting take on the GOAT debate. Jackson gave his credits to all three – MJ, Kobe, and LBJ. However, selected “His Airness” as the best, mainly for his flawless 6-0 record in the NBA Finals.

“As a player who played against all of them, I see different things in all three of these guys, but Kobe was the closest to Jordan. Very few people can use the word undefeated in championship games. Very few athletes in the world through sports of all time, since before I was born until now. Very few athletes can say they are undefeated in championship games.”

“Being undefeated means something; everybody can’t say that. Ninety-eight percent of the players who play sports can’t say that. 6-0, then Kobe, then Bron. Bron is the best all-around player we’ve ever seen, but he hasn’t passed Kobe and Jordan. That is my opinion.”

Of course, by then The King hadn’t yet won his fourth championship yet.

LeBron still has a few years remaining before he decides to hang his boots. Maybe Jackson’s rankings will change if James manages to add a few more prestigious accolades to his resume.