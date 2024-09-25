“Bring Back Derrick Rose”: Fans Rally for D-Rose to Retire in a Bulls Jersey

Derrick Rose’s NBA future is in jeopardy after the Memphis Grizzlies waived him just after a season. Rose has now played for six different teams in the last eight years, usually parting ways with a franchise after a solitary season.

Advertisement

On that note, many NBA fans are pleading with the Chicago Bulls to sign their former franchise star so that he can retire in a Bulls jersey.

In July 2023, Rose signed a two-year, $6.55 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. During the 2024-25 season, he was set to earn $3.3 million, but the Grizzlies surprisingly waived the veteran a couple of days ago.

ESPN confirmed that Rose himself asked to part ways with the Western Conference squad. It led to speculations that he may have had enough of NBA action and may announce his retirement soon.

Rose has been struggling with numerous injuries since a decade. After forcefully transitioning into a deep bench role, the 35-year-old may be unwilling to put his body on the line without any significant dividends.

Therefore, Bulls fans want to see Rose in the Chicago jersey to end his career. A Bulls diehard fan account wrote, “Bring back Derrick Rose. Let him finish where he started.”

Bring back Derrick Rose. Let him finish where he started. pic.twitter.com/F656CJpUzm — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) September 24, 2024

Another fan alluded to the Chicago Bulls’ rebuilding trajectory to make the case for Rose’s return. The Bulls have not made the playoffs during the last two seasons, and are unlikely to make it this year as well.

Thus, the fan suggested, “The Bulls are going to be garbage for years to come. Bring home Derrick Rose & let him retire in front of his city. Please.”

The Bulls are going to be garbage for years to come. Bring home Derrick Rose & let him retire in front of his city. Please. — maddie (@madswag4315) September 23, 2024

Meanwhile, another fan couldn’t wait to see Rose back in the home arena for his swansong, commenting, “Me heading to the United Center on October 26th to see Derrick rose in a bulls jersey again.”

Me heading to the United Center on October 26th to see Derrick rose in a bulls jersey again https://t.co/uLgIqzFEOI pic.twitter.com/LR54abFMdJ — bulls are doomed in mediocrity (@ant_7070) September 23, 2024

These sentiments were expected considering Rose’s incredible journey with the Bulls. There was a time when he was considered the next big thing in the NBA.

Derrick Rose’s illustrious but incomplete Bulls legacy

Rose has a deep connection with Chicago. He was brought up in Chicago’s Englewood area and when the Bulls had the #1 pick in the 2008 draft, they didn’t hesitate to pick up the talented Chicago native.

It didn’t take D-Rose long to establish himself as an NBA superstar. He made the All-Star team by his sophomore year, and won the league MVP award by just his third season.

During the 2010-11 campaign, he put up 25 points, 7.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1 steal per game while shooting 45.5% from the field.

However, his life would change completely after he picked up an ACL injury in the 2011 playoffs that thwarted his long-term NBA ambitions. He was traded to the New York Knicks in 2016, becoming an NBA journeyman from that point on.