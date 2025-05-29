DeMar DeRozan Exposes NBA Players Lying To Not Play Against Kevin Durant And Carmelo Anthony

Dec 14, 2009; Denver, CO, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant guards Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony (15) in the second half at the Pepsi Center | Credits- Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

No NBA player would ever openly admit to fearing competition. Publicly, they never flinch at the idea of facing some of the game’s all-time greats. But the truth is, sometimes players mysteriously miss games—citing illness—when the thought of guarding one of the league’s most elite scorers becomes a little too real.

This isn’t just a made-up claim either. It’s not even new. When a prime Derrick Rose, repping the Chicago Bulls jersey and moving at lightning-fast pace, became a menace, the term “D-Rose Flu” started floating around. Basically, rivals would get “sick” whenever a Bulls game showed up on the calendar.

But were there other players so skilled that they made opponents call in sick? Yes — according to DeMar DeRozan.

The six-time All-Star appeared on the Run Your Race podcast and told host Theo Pinson that plenty of players suddenly got “ill” at the thought of having to guard Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant.

“I seen a few people get the Carmelo flu. I seen some people get the KD flu,” the Kings star said with a smile.

It’s easy to see why DeRozan singled out those two. Melo was famous for his smooth, natural scoring—especially his deadly mid-range game and ability to beat defenders one-on-one. He could score from nearly anywhere on the court and made it look effortless.

On the other hand, Durant is a nightmare matchup—a 7-footer who moves like a guard. He can score from all over: beyond the arc, mid-range, or at the rim. The two-time NBA champion’s jumper is nearly impossible to block, even for some of the league’s best defenders.

On top of their scoring prowess, both Durant and Melo are incredibly smart players who know exactly when to take over a game and when to involve their teammates.

That’s why Anthony was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, and why the 36-year-old Durant will join him there whenever he decides to hang up his shoes.

That said, prime D-Rose still created the infamous “flu” excuse, putting him in a category all his own.

Who knows what might have been for the now-retired star if injuries hadn’t derailed his career? For now, we can only enjoy the highlights from those unforgettable early days.