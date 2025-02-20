“Bron Full Of Shiiii”: Kevin Garnett Calls Out LeBron James For His Ankle Injury Following Monster Dunk On Mark Williams

LeBron James backed out of the ASG last week citing an ankle injury as the reason. He was criticized for his last-minute announcement as he ‘stole’ a spot from a potential replacement All-Star. Fast-forward to tonight’s game against the Hornets and he looked as healthy as ever, leading to quite the call-out from Kevin Garnett.

LBJ went on to have a decent game at home against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 26 points with seven rebounds and 11 assists in 38 minutes. The highlight of the night however, was undoubtedly was his thunderous dunk over Mark Williams.

This moment was layered with irony. Having James dunk over Williams, a player who the Lakers sent back to the Hornets after he failed his physical, certainly adds to the lore behind tonight’s story.

In the fourth quarter, LeBron got a pass from Luka Doncic and charged toward the bucket. With only Williams standing in his way, he leaped over the 7-foot center and posterized him. His dunk had the arena roaring as everyone stood on their feet to appreciate his greatness. As impressive as the dunk was, it hinted to KG that LeBron might’ve faked the ankle injury to avoid the ASG.

BRON YAMS IT OVER MARK WILLIAMS 😱😱😱 FILTHY. pic.twitter.com/UU6cPwmEa6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2025

The NBA legend took to his Instagram story to call him out. He wrote, “Bron full of shiiii. Ankle my a**. Hit the clock on the young buhs,” with the hashtag “#watchingthegames.” This isn’t the first time when LBJ has been called out for the alleged ankle injury. Right before the ASG when he announced the same, several people had their doubts.

KG calls out LeBron on his injury pic.twitter.com/YRWazzD4cc — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) February 20, 2025

James has had issues with his ankle ever since Solomon Hill fell on top of it nearly 4 years ago. Garnett’s comments are clearly made in jest as questioning the legitimacy of a 40-year-old’s ankle health with the Playoffs on the horizon isn’t all too wise.

Fans wondered how no one else knew about this injury and why LBJ didn’t declare it before so that someone else could take the coveted spot. When it’s all said and done and LeBron has played his first regular season game after the break, it doesn’t look like the “left foot soreness” was much of an issue for him.

The superstar played a full game and was complimented well by Luka Doncic, who, despite having an off night efficiency-wise, contributed 14 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. Despite their valiant efforts, the Hornets got the better of them. LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges took their team to a 100-97 victory at the Crypto.com Arena.

Ball had 27 points with five rebounds and seven assists and Bridges added 29 points and six rebounds to the tally in his 33 minutes on the floor.