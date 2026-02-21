Kevin Garnett Advices Jayson Tatum to Sit Out This Season, Mentions Challenges if He Returns

We are racing toward the final stages of the 2025-26 NBA regular season, and the Boston Celtics couldn’t be happier. They went into this season without their star man, Jayson Tatum, so they were naturally burdened with expectations. Then, Jaylen Brown stepped up to have an MVP-level campaign, helping the Celtics climb to second place in the Eastern Conference.

And now, with the season entering its final stretch and teams pushing for playoff spots, NBA insiders report that Jayson Tatum could be coming back into the fold. It will be a huge boost to the Celtics’ chances, but not everyone who has worn a green shirt is happy about it.

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who won an NBA championship with the Celtics back in 2008, has actively advised Tatum to wait out the season and protect himself.

During an episode of the KG Certified podcast, Garnett stressed that the Celtics were already title contenders in the East, as they are pretty much at the top of the conference. “They know the pressure is on whoever is supposed to win it because they are not even full throttle. And if I am Jayson Tatum, I do not come back,” he told his co-host, Paul Pierce.

“I sit down, and I chill. I sit back and continue to get bigger, stronger, all that. No pressure. And then summer get here, I can wrap it up and then I can coast. I can coast right into training camp,” Garnett added.

When Pierce asked what his co-host would advise Tatum if the Celtics star does decide to come back before the end of the season, Garnett said there would be a legitimate concern about his defense.

“If he does come back, there’s two sides of the ball. I think everybody is concerned about his offense, and I am just concerned about the whole thing. You know, on defense, no one wants to be a liability out here, but if I am going up against the f****** Boston Celtics and they have Jayson Tatum out there, then we put him in pick and roll,” the Hall of Famer elaborated.

According to Garnett, any simulated training Tatum engages in is simply not enough for real, end-of-season, championship-level basketball. Garnett noted that Tatum’s body will also have to go through some maintenance, so if he were to come back, KG advised playing for fun and getting some cardio in.

“I am sorry, we are going to put him in pick and roll, we are going to see what his cardio is like, his timing ain’t right. So, he has an adjustment period that he has to go through playing and going through all this … If Imma jump out here, I got to get some 5 on 5. I got to go to the G-League, get some reps, I got to get some reps where I am hit, I can push off, where I can drive.”

Pierce, meanwhile, noted that it would take 20-25 games for Tatum to get into any kind of shape for top-level basketball, and there’s just enough time for that. Garnett agreed, stating that Tatum should follow Kyrie Irving’s lead and just wait out the rest of the season, chill out, and show up fresh and raring to go when the Celtics begin camp next year.

It’s certainly sensible advice, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to what Tatum believes is best for him, and whether the Celtics’ management’s thoughts are aligned with his.