NBA Analyst Urges Warriors to Sign LeBron James in 2026–27, Says It Will “Get the Fans Back”

The Golden State Warriors are at an odd point in their franchise history. Steph Curry is still around, as are Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr. But the days of the dynasty are over, with eighth place in the West looking like their best bet for the 2025–26 season. Thankfully, Mark Willard believes he has a solution to get things going.

The Warriors’ season unraveled when Jimmy Butler went down with a torn ACL and Curry hurt his knee. Fans still flock to Chase Center, showcasing true loyalty, but even they have begun to feel the fatigue of mediocrity.

GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. remains adamant about keeping Golden State competitive despite what the data suggests. Maybe they just need a big signing. A Hail Mary. And insider Willard has that Hail Mary locked and loaded.

Willard suggested a massive acquisition for the Warriors that would check all the boxes, including sparking fan interest and turning the team into an instant contender. The idea? LeBron James.

“This is how the Warriors can get the fan base back on their side, even though some of you will be annoyed by it at first glance. But when it happens, you’ll be there. You will buy tickets, you will watch games. One-year deal for LeBron James. There’s your 30-million salary slot,” stated the popular analyst on the latest edition of Willard and Dibs.

Willard’s co-host, Dan Dibley, wondered if James would take a pay cut in that scenario. “Yeah, of course he is,” responded Willard.

“He’s not making the Max. Now he’s well into his 40s. And the Lakers, they don’t even want him anymore. The Luka/LeBron thing is not working. LeBron is going to play somewhere else next year.”

Pairing up The King and The Chef would be reminiscent of the 2024 Team USA Olympic squad. That kind of magic would certainly reignite the fire in the Bay Area. Yes, both men are slowing down with age, but that would not stop paying customers from witnessing two all-time greats in the same uniform.

And while the Lakers are not a bad team, Willard may have a point. There is something about the Doncic and James combination that does not seem to be translating. It almost feels as if one knows he is being replaced by the other.

“This is what you can do that would A. satisfy everything for Steph, B. make you fancy again, C. on some level, there is a path toward competition,” added Willard.

Curry would be happy, but is LBJ joining an already aging Dubs team a guarantee? Not at all. Even Willard admitted it would simply make them competitive rather than turn them into a guaranteed champion.

The truth is that James probably has only a couple of seasons left, assuming he does not retire at the end of this one. Does he want to spend that time in the shadow of the surging Doncic? Or does he want to make one last push for a fifth ring alongside the greatest shooter the game has ever seen?

Either way, it would be the kind of shakeup the NBA could use, especially if you bleed for the Warriors.