Bronny And LeBron James Get Called Out For “Rich Boy Sh*t” By Van Lathan

The Los Angeles Lakers drafting Bronny James has created a ripple effect of criticism for the youngster, his father, and the franchise. Many believe that LeBron James misused his influence on the team’s front office to get his son a spot in one of the biggest organizations in the league. During a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Van Lathan Jr. called out the father-son duo for executing this elaborate plan.

Advertisement

Lathan stated that by helping LeBron with his plan, the Lakers have damaged their reputation in the league. Consequently, players don’t want to be part of the squad.

Interstingly, his arguments align perfectly with Klay Thompson’s recent denial to join one of the most celebrated franchises ever. In Lathan’s opinion, Bronny’s slot in the draft could’ve gone to someone who deserved it more if it wasn’t for his father. He said,

“I’m sorry, but this was wrong. As far as the ideals and the values that I live by, I didn’t like it.”

While he’s being labeled as a hater for his opinion, Lathan applauded the rookie for overcoming a big medical condition. However, he did not waiver from his stance about this being a “rich boy sh*t”. He said, “If I’m taking a step back and keeping it real, that rich boy sh*t, that’s not the type of sh*t that I’m on.”

Lathan also touched upon the popular discussion about nepotism in this equation. He said that while owners of an organization pass down the team to their kids, even though that’s nepotism, it’s different from what LeBron pulled off with Bronny.

He said that a second-round, 55th pick getting a guaranteed four-year contract with the Lakers speaks to the ridiculousness of the situation. All of this was done to ensure that LeBron gets to live his dream of playing alongside his son. Even Bronny was delighted that he would get to learn the sport alongside the King.

Bronny James never thought he’d play alongside his dad

Bronny spent only one year in college, marred by an unfortunate cardiac arrest. Understandably, he had a horrible season where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 assists, per game. Despite that, the 19-year-old declared for the draft. When he was recently asked about his decision and the opportunity to play alongside his father, Bronny said,

“I never really had a thought of me going to play with my dad but that’s always…there.”

While Bronny might not like to acknowledge it openly, LeBron has been vocal about experiencing the one of its kind opportunity. The 39-year-old has stated, time and again, that he would love to share a locker room with his son and that he might stay around the league for longer to get to live that moment.

In fact, he has also expressed his wish to play with his younger son, Bryce. But that looks like a dream that will go unfulfilled for the four-time NBA champion. Do you think LeBron can pull this off?