“Bronny is H.I.M!”: LeBron James Hypes Up His Son, Shares Clip of 31-Point Performance Like a Proud Dad

Lakers superstar LeBron James can’t help but be a proud father as his son Bronny dropped 31 points in the Border League

LeBron James is one of the most influential athletes on the planet. He’s about to kick off his 20th NBA campaign and is still considered one of the best players in the league. I can’t imagine the kind of pressure it would bring, being a kid of such a global phenom.

Bronny, a.k.a, LeBron James Jr, knows all about the same. The 6’3 Sierra Canyon senior knows more about it than most of us ever could imagine. He’s been following in his dad’s footsteps, and plays basketball. However, unlike other high school athletes, Bronny has been subjected to scrutiny since Day 1.

As of late, Bronny has been showing signs that he’s come into his own. We’ve seen highlights and clips of his performances on social media.

The recently turned 18-year-old did not disappoint in the Border League.

LeBron James proudly shares a clip of Bronny’s 31-point performance

Bronny James is participating in the Border League, which is happening in Las Vegas between 13-16 October. The 18-year-old put up massive numbers in a game last night, as he recorded a 31-point performance.

Bronny finished the game with 31 points on 11-13 FG, 6-7 3-point. He also had 5 assists and 5 steals. LeBron James saw the clip on his Twitter, and couldn’t help but share the same.

He’s really H.I.M. Keep working Young 🤴🏾!! https://t.co/XKo47Mhytc — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2022

Bron, who was busy playing a game against the Sacramento Kings, couldn’t attend and watch the game in person. However, that didn’t stop him from publicly sharing his love for his son.

What’s next for Bronny?

Bronny James has had his future mapped out, or so we believe. The 18-year-old just started his senior year in High School. He’s looking at colleges and taking tours, before deciding on where to head.

However, more likely than not, Bronny would play a singular season at the collegiate level, before registering for the NBA Draft. As LeBron said earlier this year, he wants to play a season with Bronny in the NBA, and he’ll sign with whatever team drafts Bronny.

We’ll have to wait and see what path Bronny takes.