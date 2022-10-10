Where Is Bronny James Going To College? Nike NIL Endorsed Athlete To Pick Between 10 Universities

Which colleges have tried to recruit Bronny James and who will he end up playing for in the 2023-24 collegiate season?

Bronny James is currently a 4-star athlete in the Class of 2023 and is ranked 34th by ESPN. The Sierra Canyon High School senior has been putting his talent on display for years on end, improving every single year in different aspects of his game.

When he first got to high school, he was looked as mainly a 3&D type of player, lauded for his off-ball movement and perimeter defense. At the time, the one gripe with his play was his lack aggression. Over the past few years, he’s consistently worked on that and is now a threat going downhill as well.

Given the fact that Bronny’s father is LeBron James, he’s certainly been handed a few more opportunities than other players at his level. However, this shouldn’t take away from all that he’s earned for himself, such as an NIL endorsement deal with Nike.

Where will Bronny James play in college?

Bronny James recently teased basketball fans with a photoshoot in Ohio State Buckeyes apparel, with the caption ‘not committed’. Ohio State even offered a place on their team to the 6’3 guard. However, they aren’t the only university trying to recruit him to play for them.

According to ESPN, 10 universities have recruited Bronny over the years. The likes of Oregon, Duke, Kentucky, and the University of North Carolina have all added themselves to the sweepstakes. You can check the full list here.

No one from his camp has given any definitive answer to where he will be playing following the completion of his senior year. Like most highly recruited high school athletes, James will reveal his decision next summer.

Will Bronny James even attend college?

247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein recently came out and said that a bevy of college coaches don’t believe that Bronny will even play basketball at the collegiate level. According to him, nobody who he’s been in touch with in the college basketball seen has tried making a big push for the 18 year old.

On the other hand, LeBron James himself confirmed in late August that his eldest son does indeed want to play college basketball. Well, if it’s coming straight from the source, can’t argue with that.

