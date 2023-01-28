Bronny James’ $7.5 Million NIL Valuation Eclipses Fellow High School Phenom, Mikey Williams

Jan 27, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sierra Canyon Trailblazers point guard Bronny James (0) looks on during warm up for the Battle of the Valley against the Notre Dame Knights played at Pauley Pavilion. James did not play because of a knee injury. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James has cemented himself as a top recruit for the class of 2023. He’s made the McDonald’s All-American roster for this year and is looking to get recruited by some of the best basketball programs across the nation. LeBron James even stated that his son is talented enough for all of them, it’s just a matter of him picking up the phone.

Along with excelling on the hardwood, Bronny has also heavily dabbled in the endorsement game. Taking after his father, he’s set on building a brand for himself off of his name, likeness, and image. It wouldn’t be surprising to see ‘Bronny James’ merchandise in the near future as he’s already copyrighted his own nickname.

It’s only a matter of time before Bronny becomes a household name, if he isn’t already. He has everything from the talent to the history to a set foundation where he can build his brand off of.

Bronny James has nearly double the NIL valuation as Mikey Williams

Mikey Williams is another high school basketball athlete who took the hoops realm by storm back in middle school with his explosive style of play. Now, in his senior year of high school, he’s looking to carry that momentum forward into collegiate basketball.

In a recent evaluation done by Kevin Durant’s Boardroom, Bronny James is the highest valued high school athlete in the United States. His NIL valuation comes in at around $7.5 million while Mikey’s comes in at $3.6 million.

Athletes with the highest NIL valuation, per @On3NIL: 1️⃣ Bronny James

2️⃣ Arch Manning

3️⃣ Mikey Williams

4️⃣ Caleb Williams

Athletes with the highest NIL valuation:
1. Bronny James
2. Arch Manning
3. Mikey Williams
4. Caleb Williams
5. Olivia Dunne

Represented by Klutch Sports, Bronny James has already inked deals with Beats, Nike and PSD Underwear.

Mikey has become quite the underrated prospect as of recent as he wasn’t even on the McDonald’s All-American roster. Despite this, he’s worth millions of dollars. This of course, has to do with him becoming a social media celebrity as he even has his own web-series.

Bronny James NIL deals

Bronny James has a slew of NIL deals to his name. Like LeBron James, he’s currently signed to NIKE. He’s also taken quite the modern route and signed onto the gaming company, Faze Clan as ‘Faze Bronny’.

The Sierra Canyon senior also has deals with both PSD underwear and Beats by Dre, the latter of which even got him to do a commercial for them alongside his father.

